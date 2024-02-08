Poilievre proposes plan for First Nations to collect taxes from industry

Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre proposed a new plan today for First Nations to collect taxes from industry that he says would speed up negotiations and project approvals.
Poilievre announced what he called an optional First Nations resource charge alongside First Nations leaders in Vancouver, and dubbed it a First Nation-led solution to a made-in-Ottawa problem.
He says it would permit First Nations to collect 50 per cent of the federal taxes paid by industrial activities on their land, with industry getting a tax credit in exchange.
Poilievre says the resource charge would make resource projects more attractive to First Nations, and would not preclude communities from using other arrangements like impact benefit agreements.
Chief Donna Big Canoe of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation says Canada's legacy of colonialism has led to inequalities, and the resource charge is a step forward.
Poilieve has teased the plan before and says he's been holding consultations since January 2022, but the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says its member First Nations were not consulted on the initiative.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
A Hamilton police officer has been found guilty after he pointed a firearm at another officer while on duty about three years ago.
Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service crime map show 221 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1, including 45 vehicles reported stolen over the past seven days.
The Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed this weekend, as hopes for another chance on the ice begin to fade.
The City of Belleville has declared a state of local emergency over the "growing addiction, mental health and homelessness crisis."
Barrie police is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to a missing Barrie woman.
A man has been charged with stunt driving and several other traffic offences after a vehicle was stopped going nearly double the speed limit in a construction zone in Bradford.
Fire crews responded to a call at around 7 AM about a blaze on a Fox Run Road home, which was believed to have started in the basement.
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says he will invoke strong mayor powers to cap the city’s tax hike and set up a temporary tiny home structured encampment.
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
There was a significant emergency response in the Coves area of London on Thursday morning.
The first two homes have now been completed in a project that teams high school students with local builders in Strathroy. But the big winner in the Building Foundations Project is the Strathroy General Hospital and its patients.
Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Windsor Fire are looking into two apartment fires on Glengarry Avenue.
Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant at a store in Blenheim resulting in the seizure of cannabis and psilocybin.
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy who is autistic.
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
The irony of this statement wasn't lost on representatives at the national assembly on Thursday as they watched a debate between Legault and his opposition unfold.
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
A Colorado Low will sweep a couple of weather fronts through the Maritimes this weekend, resulting in some relatively mild February temperatures and a passing mix of snow and rain.
A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County says his municipality is still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area has been overlooked by the provincial government.
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty RCMP officer outside of an elementary school during dismissal.
A Colorado Low that moved into parts of Manitoba overnight continues to bring heavy snow and rain to parts of the province Thursday.
One of the Winnipeg core’s infamous hotels is getting a makeover to serve as a space for people attending medical appointments in the city.
Calgary police have laid charges in an incident at Chinook Centre that saw thieves pull a knife on security.
A Calgary family is desperately seeking funds for a major surgery after doctors found an enlarged tumour inside the brain of their eight-year-old daughter.
Edmonton police are looking for three people who allegedly stabbed a man and a woman in north Edmonton in December.
Alberta's forestry minister says the province plans to field more firefighters and volunteers as it braces for what it expects will be another busy wildfire season.
A northern Alberta man is calling his $70 million lottery win a "bittersweet" one.
Months after an alleged sex assault reportedly took place at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station, transit police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect.
The man who was charged with attempted murder in a shooting near a homeless camp in Prince George last month is now facing a second-degree murder charge, after the victim in the case died.
One week after several gunshots were fired at a home in Surrey, B.C., police say two teenagers have now been arrested amid the ongoing investigation.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
The Liberal government will consider tougher criminal penalties for people who steal vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he kicked off a daylong summit aimed at confronting the scourge of auto theft.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
Evidence from a 2,000-foot-long ice core reveals that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet shrank suddenly and dramatically around 8,000 years ago, according to new research — providing an alarming insight into how quickly Antarctic ice could melt and send sea levels soaring.
Usher found fitting three decades of successful music into a super-short Super Bowl halftime show a challenge, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to concentrate on past hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly draw from his new album.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
BCE Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, but raised its quarterly dividend as it also announced plans to cut about nine per cent of its workforce.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
