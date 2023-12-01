Ottawa didn't verify disputed Metis communities covered by federal bill: official
A high-ranking federal official says Ottawa has not verified the legitimacy of disputed Metis communities in Ontario that have been at the centre of heated debate over a government bill.
Martin Reiher, a senior assistant deputy minister in the Crown-Indigenous Relations Department, said Thursday that Bill C-53 only recognizes the provincial Metis organizations that represent communities in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The government isn't required to dig into the legitimacy of specific communities themselves, he said.
"The government of Canada has not played a role in that regard."
Reiher made the comments at a parliamentary committee where Indigenous leaders have been hotly debating legislation that would recognize Metis self-governance in the three provinces.
The Chiefs of Ontario and other First Nations groups have argued that six new communities within the Metis Nation of Ontario, which the provincial government recognized in 2017, have no historical basis to exist.
NDP MP Lori Idlout asked Reiher why he thinks there have been "so many concerns raised" about the membership of the Ontario group and whether it had enough checks and balances in place.
He replied saying the organization has worked hard on a membership registry, and noted that it removed some 6,000 members with incomplete profiles in June. He added it has an "obligation" to provide verifiable information.
Idlout said in an interview on Friday that she wasn't satisfied by the official's answers.
"They aren't doing their homework to make sure that they are hearing from the right people," she said.
"And I can understand why First Nations in Ontario would be greatly concerned about what's going on."
Idlout wouldn't say whether her caucus plans to vote in favour of the bill. She said they're working on amendments that would help alleviate the concerns of some of those who testified.
Another NDP member of Parliament, Charlie Angus, raised concerns on social media Thursday evening.
He said Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree, who had testified at the committee earlier that day, should "step out of his office" and come to the territories of Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Anishinabek Nation.
"He needs to explain how this bill will actually work on the ground," Angus said.
Anandasangaree said during his testimony that Metis have had to listen to people who are trying to "deny their existence," and he believes the concerns that have been raised are based on misconceptions.
The Canadian Press has reached out to the Metis Nation of Ontario for comment.
Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod, a member of the Chiefs of Ontario and a vocal critic of Bill C-53, said the Crown-Indigenous Relations official's comments are yet another example of the federal government not doing its due diligence.
And while the legislation itself may not specify which communities are under the Metis Nation of Ontario's jurisdiction, it's essentially giving recognition to them, McLeod said in an interview Friday.
"It's ludicrous that this is being legislated out of thin air," he said, adding that passing the bill would be a slippery slope that could harm First Nations rights.
But the leaders of Metis organizations affected by the bill have said the legislation would unlock opportunities and foster a new relationship with Ottawa.
They have emphasized that the recognition of their self-governance rights would do nothing to harm other Indigenous groups.
