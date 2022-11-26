Ottawa commits $39.4M to support Indigenous languages in the North
The federal government says it is investing $39.4 million to support Indigenous languages in the territories.
The funding is to go to communities, organizations and governments to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen the languages.
Northwest Territories member of Parliament Michael McLeod announced the funding in the Yellowknives Dene First Nation community of Dettah on behalf of the minister of Canadian Heritage.
The First Nation says the funding will help it deliver language and culture classes and camps, as well as develop lesson plans, books, videos and reference documents in the Wiiliideh language.
The federal government says it has invested a total of $77.2 million to support Indigenous languages in the North since 2019.
More than 70 Indigenous languages are spoken across Canada, many of which are endangered.
Yellowknives Dene First Nations Chief Fred Sangris of Ndilo said residential schools had a dramatic impact as students were prevented from speaking their traditional language.
“We're hanging onto our language at the very thread,” he said.
“Without language identity is lost.”
Dettah Chief Edward Sangris said revitalizing Wiiliideh is important, as there are few speakers left and some elders struggle with English.
“We feel that the elders are lonely because they've got nobody to talk to in their language, so we're trying to fix that,” he said.
“Our vision in the future is to have vibrant languages in the communities.”
Edward Sangris said one hurdle is that Wiiliideh is not one of the N.W.T.'s 11 official languages, nine of which are Indigenous.
McLeod, who attended residential school himself, said he understands first-hand the intergenerational impacts colonial systems have had on Indigenous languages, culture and identity.
He said the funding to support Indigenous languages is part of the federal government's reconciliation efforts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Canada coach Herdman on Croatian tabloid: 'My wife's coming after you guys'
Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle.
Children's educational toy recalled for possible lead content above legal limit
Health Canada has issued a recall for an educational children's toy, which may contain above-legal amounts of lead.
Day 7 at World Cup 2022: Australia topple Tunisia; Saudi aim high again; France, Denmark, Argentina, Mexico still to come
Lionel Messi’s Argentina face a crucial encounter against Mexico after Kylian Mbappe’s France battle Christian Eriksen’s Denmark. Australia defeated Tunisia earlier while Saudi Arabia battle Poland.
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
Ukrainian authorities endeavored Saturday to restore electricity and water services after recent pummeling by Russian military strikes that vastly damaged infrastructure, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying millions have seen their power restored since blackouts swept the war-battered country days earlier.
Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada
The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.
Ottawa commits $39.4M to support Indigenous languages in the North
The federal government says it is investing $39.4 million to support Indigenous languages in the territories.
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
Heavy rainfall triggered landslides early Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing.
The holiday toys catching the eyes of industry watchers
With a seemingly endless list of choices, finding the right toy this holiday season may seem like a daunting task. Industry observers share the toys that caught their eyes this year.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead following crash on QEW in Mississauga
Police say that two people are dead after a transport truck and an SUV collided on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway in Mississauga Saturday morning.
-
Video captures police shooting in Markham that left one person dead, another injured
Police have shot two men suspected in a string of Markham, Ont. home invasions Friday morning, killing one.
-
Hillary Clinton runs into Estonian president while shopping at Toronto bookstore
Hillary Clinton, former U.S. presidential nominee, was spotted crossing paths with the president of Estonia while shopping at a Toronto bookstore this week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to install fencing at Mooney's Bay hill to discourage tobogganing this winter
The city of Ottawa has concluded the hill at Mooney's Bay Park is not safe for sledding, and will install "robust temporary seasonal fencing" to discourage people from tobogganing this winter.
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Santa Claus visits Orleans and Riverside South today
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Santa Claus parades in Orleans and Riverside South today.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Anne Street bridge project delayed until next year
The Anne Street bridge project in Barrie is experiencing delays, with the Ministry of Transportation saying it likely won't be finished until sometime next year.
-
Highway 11 in Orillia reopens after hydro pole snapped causing traffic chaos
Traffic along Highway 11 in Orillia came to a standstill Friday evening after police closed a section of the highway in both directions because of downed power lines.
-
Ont. man accused of murder argues to be released from custody
The Ontario man accused of murdering a father of four was in bail court Friday, hoping to be released from custody after spending 60 days behind bars.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
-
Black Friday shoppers opt for online purchases over in-person deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States of America, but the deals can also be found north of the border in Canada.
-
Silver Lake construction project set to wrap-up in new year
The completion date of a multi-million dollar construction project at Silver Lake in Waterloo Park has been pushed back further after it was supposed to be finished this past summer.
London
-
'It feels like a ghost town': Police presence at CCH after alleged threats made in graffiti
There was a police presence at Catholic Central Secondary School in downtown London, Ont. Friday after an alleged threat was discovered on a bathroom wall. Students described the school atmosphere as “eerie,” including grade 12 students Maddy Trottier and Camila Tsun-Rubio.
-
Movati Athletic London locations to reopen under new brand
A pair of London gyms that suddenly closed their doors earlier this summer will be reopening again.
-
Heavy police presence as LPS investigate 'possible shooting' in east London
A large police and EMS presence is on scene at the American Plaza Motel on Dundas Street in London, Ont. after a man was injured during a "possible shooting" on Friday.
Windsor
-
'There's nobody here’: Cross-border Black Friday shoppers shocked to see low Canadian turnout in Mich.
If you drove the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Ambassador Bridge for this year's Black Friday, you have may have forgotten it’s the first holiday shopping occasion without any COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions in the last three years — that's because for most of Friday morning and afternoon, Canadians were able to cross into the U.S. with almost no delays.
-
Windsor lawyers question prime minister at emergencies act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced questions from Windsor lawyers Friday at the e inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy found safe: OPP
Essex County OPP have safely located a previously missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy who allegedly told a friend he was going to jump on a train to the United States.
Montreal
-
Credit where credit is due: Video game association calling for proper acknowledgement
Montreal-based Warner Bros. Entertainment release of Gotham Knights prompted calls for gaming companies to properly credit their workers. The issue is one that extends to many leading video game companies.
-
Laval light heavyweight boxing champion Jean Pascal arrested for refusing a breathalyzer test
Montreal light heavyweight boxer Jean Pascal was arrested for failing to provide a sample to police after he was pulled over for allegedly driving while impaired.
-
Flu shot now free for all Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The two host provinces for next month's world junior hockey championship are requiring the sport's governing body to oversee anti-harassment and sexual assault prevention training for all staff and players ahead of the tournament.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP looking to ID suspect in 'serious incident' in Portage La Prairie
Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in what they call a 'serious incident' in Portage La Prairie Friday evening. They say he should not be approached.
-
'Tunnels always meant something secretive': The history of Manitoba's century-old tunnel under the Legislature
For more than a century, a tunnel 'under the dome' few have laid eyes on has been intriguing Winnipeggers.
-
Man accused of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver disclosed offence to inmates, judge told
Video evidence was shown Friday at the trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Winnipeg taxi driver.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Thieves in Edmonton targeting pickup trucks valued at $140K and up
Police are warning owners of high-end Ram pickup trucks to be aware after a series of thefts of the trucks since early November.
-
Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say
Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
'Problematic decision': Permit board revokes Boyle Street application for new downtown location
Boyle Street Community Services say a city tribunal has revoked the development permit for its new headquarters and service centre.
-
Thieves in Edmonton targeting pickup trucks valued at $140K and up
Police are warning owners of high-end Ram pickup trucks to be aware after a series of thefts of the trucks since early November.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver couple recounts bumpy landing with Flair Airlines plane at Ontario airport
Vancouver couple Charissa Landicho and Mac Bradley just wanted a quick and cheap getaway, but a turbulent landing was not on their itinerary.
-
B.C. flush with $5 billion in extra cash, officials say in quarterly update
As British Columbians continue to face sticker shock in the produce aisle, at the cash register and the gas pump, it turns out the province is flush with cash.
-
Car was going 187 km/h before crash that killed young B.C. hockey players, coroner finds
Alcohol and speed were factors in a tragic collision that killed three junior hockey players in B.C.'s Lower Mainland last year, according to a coroner's report.
Politics
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Nov. 25, 2022 to discuss his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Recap CTVNews.ca's live updates from his testimony.
-
Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Health
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Seniors at high risk for RSV, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews 60-plus vaccine
As pediatric hospitals fill up with young children sickened by respiratory syncytial virus, doctors are worried that older adults will be the next wave to become seriously ill.
-
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drained
Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
NASA's Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of kilometres around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.
-
'One to remember': Bright meteor streaks across Manitoba sky
Several people in Manitoba got a clear look at a celestial sight Thursday night. A meteor was caught streaking across the sky in the province, with cameras catching it in Winnipeg and other areas north of the city.
-
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau talks allyship during appearance on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance on Friday's episode of "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World" to offer the contestants words of inspiration before the main challenge.
-
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her 'This Is Me...Then' to announce an update.
-
Movie reviews: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' puts twists on twists
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews three new movies: Daniel Craig whodunnit 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' Disney's animated 'Strange World,' and sports drama 'The Swimmers.'
Business
-
Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say
Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.
-
Black Friday off to muted start in stores as deals spread out, offers matched online
Canadians hunting for Black Friday deals did so without facing long lines or crowded shopping malls this year, as an extended period of sales and decades-high inflation weighs on consumers and prompts some to rein in spending.
-
Average rent in Canada up 15.4 per cent in 2022: monthly report
A new report shows that rent for all property types across Canada jumped again, seeing an increase of 15.4 per cent over this time last year.
Lifestyle
-
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Flossie, the world's oldest living cat, is nearly 27 years old
Flossie, at the age of almost 27 -- which is the feline equivalent of being 120 human years old, according to Guinness World Records -- has been crowned the world's oldest living cat.
-
French bulldog wins top prize at U.S. National Dog Show
Winston the French bulldog won Best in Show, the top spot, at this year's 21st Annual U.S. National Dog Show. Winston is the first French bulldog to ever win the competition's top prize.
Sports
-
Day 6 at World Cup 2022: U.S. outplays England but draw; victories for Iran, Senegal; Netherlands-Ecuador draw
Group A and B returned to action where Iran bounced back from its humiliating opening match loss to beat Wales. Senegal beat Qatar, Netherlands drew with Ecuador, as did England with the U.S.
-
Justin Jefferson sets NFL receiving record in Vikings win over Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week.
-
Cineplex to show Canada's World Cup matches against Croatia, Morocco
Cineplex has teamed up with TSN and CTV to play FIFA World Cup matches at 34 movie theatres across Canada.
Autos
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.