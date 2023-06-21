National Indigenous Peoples Day: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on First Nations ravaged by wildfires

On National Indigenous Peoples Day, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is reflecting on the challenges before First Nations' communities in Canada, during a season of record wildfires that have ravaged communities.

Already this month, 13 First Nations were evacuated as wildfires raged across 11 provinces and territories, driving thousands from their homes.

In an interview with CTV News from Rideau Hall, Simon said the wildfires are a visceral reminder to Canadians that many Indigenous people live with stark inequalities that need to be fixed.

"There is a need to build better infrastructure for communities in remote regions. And this is not just because of the wildfires, but for day-to-day living. [They need] running water, services for health and education," said Simon. "When something like this disaster in terms of wildfires has happened people seem to notice more because it's being covered in the media -- but these are things that people live with every day in our Indigenous communities."

The vice-regal also touched on her efforts to strengthen Crown-Indigenous relations. Before the coronation of King Charles III in May, Simon orchestrated a meeting between the new monarch and Inuit, Métis and First Nations leaders.

"It was an opportunity to engage with the King. They wanted to have a conversation about the challenges they were facing as leaders in this country."

Simon said there was a "consistency" between Charles III's priorities and the priorities of Indigenous leaders on climate change and diversity.

"There is a commitment to continue this dialogue," Simon said.

The governor general also spoke about the pride she feels participating in an investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall on National Indigenous People's Day. More than 30 people are being awarded with the Order of Canada and medals for meritorious services on Wednesday. The recipients are being recognized for their work in supporting truth and reconciliation.

"We have to not just admire but celebrate what people do -- and how much we have moved forward."

As part of the celebrations, Simon will also participate in a giant art installation with Métis artist Tracey-Mae Chambers. The project aims to encourage a deeper understanding of Canada's painful legacy of residential schools and involves Simon and Chambers crocheting together outside the front doors of Rideau Hall.

Simon, an Inuk, says she first learned how to interlock loops of yarn growing up in Kuujjuaq in northeastern Quebec. As a teenager, the vice-regal used to sew her own boots and parkas, and crochet hats and mittens. But Simon admits her crochet skills are a bit a rusty, and that she needed to spend a few days practicing before participating in Wednesday's art installation.

"I've learned a lot of skills in my past life. I don't often do these things anymore because I don't have the time that I used to -- but I still remember how to do it," said Simon.