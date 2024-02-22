'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story

Arctic fronts won't last long: Warm temperatures set for weekend tail
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
In urban centres and rural communities across Canada, children, teenagers and young adults are being sold for sex at an alarming rate. According to statistics Canada, one in four victims of human trafficking are children and youth - while 24 per cent of victims are under the age of 18.
Nicole, who asked that we only use her first name, grew up in rural Manitoba in a loving supportive home.
Sitting down with CTV National News, Nicole admits: “I never would have thought this would have happened to me. My parents had no idea this was happening to me.”
Traffickers often prey on a victim’s vulnerability. Nicole was attacked by a dog as a child. While her physical injuries healed, her face was left with some scarring which subsequently led to her growing up feeling self-conscious of her appearance. That is, until she met an older man through a friend who made her feel valued.
“He was wonderful, definitely a Romeo in a lot of ways. Spoiling you with attention and gifts.”
Recounting the early days of their relationship, Nicole shares that initially she felt like she was living in a fairy tale, “like Prince Charming riding in on a white horse.”
Feb. 22 marks National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Canada. More than a decade ago, former conservative MP Joy Smith championed legislation that ultimately strengthened sentencing for traffickers operating in and outside of Canada. She then created the Joy Smith Foundation, a non-profit that works to create awareness and education around human trafficking.
Now the foundation’s president and CEO, Smith’s daughter, Janet Campbell, tells CTV News: “Trafficking is a real growing crisis in communities’ right across our country. It’s extremely prevalent, often times playing out right in front of people and they don't recognize that it’s happening.”
It’s also a lucrative illegal business. A sex trafficker makes an average of $280,000 per year off a single victim in Canada.
For Nicole, her trafficker moved her to Toronto, away from the safety-net of friends and family. He began verbally abusing her, then it turned physical. Like the time she had a lit cigar put out on her arm.
Nicole says her trafficker told her he was going to marry her and the money they were making was to buy a house and start a new life together. Under his instruction she began working at a strip club. Next she was instructed to go out for dinner with men. Eventually she was then told to do much more.
“I would go on these dates with these business men and they would pay to sit with me and talk with me and as soon as I got in the car I would have to hand over the money to my trafficker,” she says, going on to reveal, “It got to the point where I was exchanging sexual services for money.”
If she threatened to run away, her trafficker would threaten to harm her parents. As she recounts this threat, Nicole takes a deep breath,
“If I ever stepped out of line he was going to go to my parent’s house, board it up and light it on fire with them inside and make me watch.”
For two years Nicole lived in this cycle of abuse, sexual exploitation and assault. It wasn’t until she became pregnant and called her parents that she was rescued and able to get out for good.
Looking skyward with tears in her eyes, Nicole shares that for her,
“It was the emotional aspect that was the hardest. You know bruises heal, sometimes they leave scars, but the emotional pain of somebody horribly mistreating you is something that leaves deep internal scars that are really hard to heal.”
In an effort to distribute some of her hard earned knowledge Campbell notes that, “Often times this (trafficking) starts with a new romantic interest entering a young person’s life. The process of grooming a victim begins with showering them with gifts. As they begin this process, they (the victims) change their attitude, how they dress - their grades begin to drop. All of these things are easy to shrug off as just a teenage phase, but what we want is for parents to pay attention to these changes and keep the lines of communication open.”
Campbell is pleading with parents to learn about the signs and engage in their own research on websites like the Joy Smith Foundation in order to educate themselves.
Part of Nicole’s healing process - as difficult as it can be - is sharing her lived experience. She co-hosts a podcast called “Luma and Bloom” to help empower and enlighten others. Now a mother of four and a Sunday school teacher, Nicole is adamant that her darkest days don’t define her life now, but she wants to help others any way she can.
“I hope that if anyone is watching this and struggling with the fact that they may have been or are a victim, where they feel stuck and trapped, please reach out to the Joy Smith Foundation for help. I really hope we can reach the people who need to be reached with this message.”
Before leaving our interview Nicole reflects one last time on her own experience adding, “there’s hope, there’s always hope.”
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
The case of an Ontario man who carried out a deadly attack on a Muslim family was the first to recognize terrorism on grounds of white supremacist ideology and further emphasized that terrorism isn't limited to those who belong to specific groups, experts and observers said after the landmark trial ended this week.
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
A woman who travelled to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her appeal Friday against the British government's decision to revoke her U.K. citizenship, with judges saying that it wasn't for them to rule on whether it was “harsh” to do so.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
A Quebec man's first-degree murder conviction in the death of a junior college student in 2000 has highlighted advances in DNA research spearheaded by the Toronto Police Service.
The Ontario government is considering changing the threshold for Property Damage Only (PBO) collision reporting—more than doubling the damage value required before a crash must be reported to police.
The higher than normal temperatures are forecasted to start dropping Friday afternoon in the capital.
More than 1,500 shoplifting incidents were reported at LCBO outlets in Ottawa during the final three months of 2023, as Ottawa police continue to see a rise in shoplifting incidents in the capital.
Unionized military base workers are going to march to the prime minister’s office asking for a resolution to the ongoing strike on Friday at 12:15 p.m..
Police are investigating a shooting in New Tecumseth on Kidd Crescent on Thursday afternoon.
X-rays will still require a referral and requisition from an ordering healthcare provider, which is generally doctors and nurse practitioners.
Michael Sedo returned to the witness stand in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday for cross-examination from the defence in the case against his father, John Sedo, the Aurora, Ont. man accused of killing his wife, Helen, who disappeared in July 2020.
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.
An investigation is underway following a sudden death at a long-term care facility, Strathroy-Caradoc police said on Thursday.
The case of an Ontario man who carried out a deadly attack on a Muslim family was the first to recognize terrorism on grounds of white supremacist ideology and further emphasized that terrorism isn't limited to those who belong to specific groups, experts and observers said after the landmark trial ended this week.
Drivers will have to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.
A 17-year-old male from Peel Region is facing an attempted murder charge after a person was stabbed in Leamington, Ont. earlier this week and suffered serious injuries.
A heads up for Essex County parents, as all school board-provided transportation has been cancelled Friday morning due to heavy fog.
The Greater Essex County District School Board has landed on the names of two new schools, but not everyone is happy about it.
A Quebec man's first-degree murder conviction in the death of a junior college student in 2000 has highlighted advances in DNA research that are being used to solve cold cases all over Canada.
Loto-Québec is looking for two people with winning tickets worth $1 million each.
Research shows that while a majority of smokers and recent ex-smokers in Quebec are aware of tools to help them kick the habit, not a lot of them actually use them.
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
N.B. RCMP requests the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in a sexual assault.
The city is one step closer to stopping millions of litres of untreated sewage from spilling into the Red River.
A Winnipeg senior who was almost swindled out of $5,000 by a phone scam is sharing her story in hopes of saving others from falling victim.
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Stoney Trail on Wednesday evening.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
Stop-work orders have been issued for a Vancouver construction site where a worker died Wednesday, according to officials.
A B.C. woman whose flight was cancelled spoke out about Flair Airlines' refusal to rebook her on a flight operated by a competitor – something that runs afoul of passenger rights legislation.
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
More people are injured by treadmills than any other piece of exercise equipment, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 22,000 treadmill injuries resulted in hospital emergency room visits in 2019.
Amid a growing number of measles outbreaks in the United States and Europe, health officials are warning the public about the possibilities of outbreaks in Canada, with one infectious disease specialist saying even a few measles cases can spark an outbreak.
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company Intuitive Machines landed near the moon's south pole on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved by the private sector.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Few TV franchises are as cherished as “Law & Order,” and the stars of its new Canadian spinoff learned of its deep resonance firsthand when they were cast on the Toronto-based show.
Sylvester Stallone revealed that he had seven major surgeries after suffering a neck fracture shooting a fight scene with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the set of “The Expendables” in 2010.
Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, according to representatives for Williams.
Canadians are increasingly turning a critical eye to the handful of companies that sell the vast majority of groceries, and experts say the grocers face an uphill battle to regain consumers' trust.
A B.C. woman whose flight was cancelled spoke out about Flair Airlines' refusal to rebook her on a flight operated by a competitor – something that runs afoul of passenger rights legislation.
Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.
Bobi the dog, who died last year reportedly at the age of 31, has been stripped of the world’s oldest ever dog title following a review by Guinness World Records (GWR), the organization announced Thursday.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
More people are injured by treadmills than any other piece of exercise equipment, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 22,000 treadmill injuries resulted in hospital emergency room visits in 2019.
Mississippi's Republican attorney general sued the Republican state auditor Thursday, saying the auditor is trying to usurp her authority over recovering interest on misspent welfare money from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
He's a runner, a juggler and now Jean-Marc Doiron finds himself joggling, and chasing a world record.
Auston Matthews scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season in his hometown to break a tie as the fastest U.S.-born player to reach 50 and help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the crumbling Arizona Coyotes 6-3 on Wednesday night.
The Ontario government is considering changing the threshold for Property Damage Only (PBO) collision reporting—more than doubling the damage value required before a crash must be reported to police.
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
There are additional aspects about buying an EV that you'll need to consider in order to get the best value. The car experts at Edmunds have put together five tips on what you need to know.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.