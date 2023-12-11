Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute (Angus Reid) suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
According to a new report by Angus Reid, not only do Canadians oppose Alberta leaving CPP at a ratio of two to one, but Albertans are more likely to believe leaving CPP will cost them money and half believe it will be worse for their retirement under an Alberta Pension Plan.
While any province is eligible to leave the national pension plan with three years notice and start their own, Angus Reid reports few want to do so. Every province but Quebec has been part of the plan since pensions were mandated in 1966.
COMPETING VIEWS
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party (UCP) government sparked the CPP exit conversation on Sept. 21 when it released a report by analyst LifeWorks that calculates Alberta is entitled to 53 per cent of the Canada Pension Plan—about $334 billion—if it leaves to set up its own program.
"Alberta's young working population and more jobs with higher wages has resulted in Albertans over-contributing tens of billions into the CPP compared to the benefits we've received," states a Government of Alberta video promoting the creation of an Alberta pension plan.
However, other economists, including those with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, estimate Alberta's share is much lower – around 15 per cent. That figure would be in line with its share of CPP members.
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland asked the government’s chief actuary to “provide an estimate of the asset transfer," and Alberta has paused public consultations on its pension proposal while it awaits that figure.
MOST DON'T SUPPORT THE PLAN
In the meantime, Angus Reid surveyed more than 3,700 Canadian voters about their attitudes toward the CPP exit debate, and found little support for the exit outside of loyal UCP voters. When asked to consider their own retirement, most Albertans said they are more comfortable with the CPP than they would be with a new Alberta Pension Plan.
Slightly less than half of Albertans (48 per cent) said they oppose the idea of forming a provincial pension plan and leaving the federal program. Thirty-six per cent of the respondents said they support the proposal.
This bar graph provided by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians' attitudes toward Alberta leaving the Canada Pension Plan, separated by province. (Angus Reid Institute)Much of the hesitation in Alberta appears to be around the amount of benefit available to Albertans if the province left the plan. Slightly more than half, or 51 per cent, believe there would be a net loss to their own retirement savings, while 31 per cent believe they would receive more under an Alberta pension plan, and 18 per cent believe there would be no change.
Men in Alberta are divided near-equally on all questions pertaining to Alberta's exit from the CPP, while women and younger voters are most concerned that the Alberta Pension Plan would be a bad deal for them, personally.
Angus Reid found few of the UCP's recent voters oppose the plan, though 21 per cent are uncertain.
Federal Conservatives, on the other hand, are much more divided, with 43 per cent of voters nationwide supporting the plan and 33 per cent opposing it. Among Liberal and NDP voters, the majority oppose the plan. (Are these federal Conservative/Liberal/NDP within just Alberta or the whole of Canada?)
"Alberta’s departure from the CPP would be complicated by the need for international agreements to accommodate residents who spend most of their working life outside of the country…and concerns over the portability of such a program for those moving in or out of the province," the Angus Reid report states, adding that Quebec has similar agreements with 39 different countries.
"Nonetheless, if this process is pursued, it will evidently rankle many Albertans."
METHODOLOGY
The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,749 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by Angus Reid.
– With files from The Canadian Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Poland's parliament elects centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister
Poland's parliament elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister on Monday, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
-
Charges laid after lottery scratch tickets tampered with across GTA
An Ontario man has been charged after lottery tickets were tampered with and sold to customers.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police charge man after small explosive detonated in Centretown
Ottawa police say a 53-year-old man is facing charges after a small, homemade explosive device was detonated in Centretown Sunday night.
-
Uniqlo opening a second store in Ottawa
The popular clothing retailer Uniqlo will open its second Ottawa store at the Bayshore Shopping Centre next year.
-
OC Transpo driver injured after fire aboard bus in Nepean
The Ottawa Police is investigating reports of a fire on OC Transpo that has injured a bus driver.
Barrie
-
OPP search for suspects after shoplifting incident at LCBO in Midland
South Georgian Bay OPP is turning to the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Midland, Ont.
-
Power back on after widespread outage in Barrie's south end
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, more than 8,000 Alectra Utilities customers were without power.
-
Grey Bruce health unit and police raising awareness of opioid overdoses during R.I.D.E.
The opioid crisis has led to new means of communicating with the public.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
One person hurt, another in custody after Kitchener stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing in Kitchener that sent one person to hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alleged driver charged in hit-and-run crash that claimed life of 14-year-old pedestrian
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Empey earlier this month.
-
Teen facing charges in single-vehicle collision that killed two people
A teenager is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a crash that killed two people near Tillsonburg earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Here’s what’s driving a potential 5.4% to 13% property tax increase in London next year
Already facing affordability challenges, Londoners might be digging much, much deeper to cover property tax increases in the 2024-2027 Draft Municipal Budget.
Windsor
-
-
Senior women sought after LCBO thefts
LaSalle police are asking the public for help identifying two women linked to two separate theft incidents from a local liquor store.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital submits early plans for future of Ouellette Campus
Windsor Regional Hospital is marking another “planning milestone” with the submission of a plan for the Ouellette Campus that will see a 24/7 urgent care centre, diagnostic imaging and lab services downtown.
Montreal
-
Longueuil police investigating alleged sexual assault on child, 4, at school
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating a 'possible' sexual assault of a four-year-old child at an elementary school.
-
Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines
About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike.
-
Construction of replacement Ile-Aux-Tourtes bridge officially underway
Construction of the new Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge has officially started, Quebec's Transport Ministry announced on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 70K without power
More than 70,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.
-
Fourth person dies after P.E.I. collision
Another person is dead after a vehicle collision on Prince Edward Island last week.
-
Commissioner concerned over 'slow erosion' of French in N.B.
The Commissioner of Official Languages for New Brunswick is deeply concerned about the decline of French being spoken inside homes across the province.
Winnipeg
-
'You should be slowing down': RCMP respond to dozens of crashes during wintery blast
It was a busy weekend for RCMP officers as they were out dealing with a number of crashes on Manitoba highways, the majority related to icy conditions.
-
Apartment building fire leaves Manitoba woman dead
A 70-year-old woman is dead following an apartment fire in Souris, Man., last week.
-
Indigenous advisory council for CN resigns, says railway won't take responsibility
A council of prominent Indigenous leaders tasked with advising Canadian National Railway Co. has resigned over what they say is the company's failure to acknowledge past wrongs and follow its recommendations for reconciliation.
Calgary
-
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
-
Winning $50M lottery ticket purchased in Calgary
Someone bought a Lotto 6-49 ticket in Calgary that won big this weekend.
-
Lawsuit filed against Lafarge by residents living near Alberta cement plant
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Lafarge, claiming dust from its Exshaw, Alta., cement plant has caused a nuisance to the community and impacted the enjoyment of residents' property.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's airport joins international plan to increase green shipping over Pacific Ocean
Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has promised to help increase green shipping between Canada and key ports in Asia and the Middle East.
-
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
-
Body found at Spruce Grove fire
A dead person was found at the scene of a fire in Spruce Grove early Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for Ibrahim Ali says police told him someone brought loaded handgun into court
A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial says police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with 'intent to kill.'
-
Advocates, victims' families oppose destroying Robert Pickton evidence
Advocates and families of victims who were alleged to have been murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they oppose applications by the RCMP in British Columbia to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence.
-
B.C. health officials urge vaccination ahead of the holidays
Health officials in B.C. are again appealing to people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza before they gather with friends and family over the holidays.
Politics
-
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
-
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday.
-
Federal sports minister Carla Qualtrough announces safe sport commission
Canada's sports minister has announced a national commission to address safe-sport issues, but stopped short of calling a national inquiry.
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
Pompeii archeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
-
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
-
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
A judge ordered Prince Harry on Monday to pay nearly 50,000 pounds (more than US$60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit.
Business
-
BlackBerry names new CEO, calls off plans for IPO of Internet of Things business
BlackBerry Ltd. has promoted John Giamatteo to chief executive and called off plans for an initial public offering of its Internet of Things business, but still plans to split its operations.
-
Indigenous advisory council for CN says railway won't take responsibility, resigns
A council of prominent Indigenous leaders tasked with advising Canadian National Railway Co. says all 12 members have submitted resignations over what they say is the company's failure to acknowledge past wrongs and to follow its recommendations for reconciliation.
-
TD Bank names Ray Chun as new group head of Canadian personal banking
TD Bank Group has named Ray Chun as its new group head for Canadian personal banking.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023, here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Sports
-
Missed opportunity or dodged bullet? What Ohtani's L.A. pick means for Rogers
While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out.
-
Ohtani cashes in as fans in Japan wait for him to deliver more goods and play in a World Series
Now that Shohei Ohtani has his money -- a record $700 million, 10-year contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- some fans in Japan are waiting for one more thing to complete the deal.
-
The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani US$700 million to hit and pitch - but also because he can sell
Shohei Ohtani's jaw-dropping US$700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world's biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.