More enoki mushrooms, Lamborghini Urus and promotionally-gifted tumbler cups: Here are the recalls for this week

Health Canada, Transport Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued various recalls this week, including select hybrid Ford vehicles, Lamborghini Urus, promotional Nütrl-branded tumbler cups and enoki mushrooms.

Here are four recalls from the week:

Enoki mushrooms

The CFIA recalled Meta brand enoki mushrooms due to possible listeria contamination, which was brought about from the agency’s test results. This is the second time this year that this type of mushroom has been recalled, albeit with different brands.

According to the recall issued Wednesday, the 200-gram bags were distributed in Ontario, though it is also noted they were possibly sold to other provinces and territories. The product can be identified by the Universal Product Code 6 957937 482116.

The federal agency warns that any food contaminated with listeria, including these enoki mushrooms, may not show signs of spoilage. However, consuming such food can bring on symptoms such as vomiting, persistent fever and muscle aches.

Anyone who believes they have purchased this product is urged to either throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus, from 2023 and 2024, are being recalled by Transport Canada due to a structural issue that could cause the hood to “suddenly” open while driving.

According to the recall, the transit agency said the rivets securing the hood latch strikers on the luxury SUVs might not have been installed properly, in some vehicles.

“Under certain conditions, the striker(s) could detach from the hood and the hood may open suddenly while driving. This could also cause the hood to separate from the vehicle,” the notice reads.

Not only could this block the driver’s view, but should a hood detach, it could create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash, Transport Canada said.

The recall noted Lamborghini will notify drivers directly via mail to bring the car into the dealership for inspection to determine whether the hood needs repairs and/or if a support plate needs to be installed for the strikers.

Nütrl-branded tumbler cup

A 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler cup handed to customers as a promotional gift with purchase alongside a case of 12 or 15 Nütrl seltzers is being recalled throughout Canada due to potential chemical and ingestion hazards. According to the recall, about 33,000 tumblers were given to consumers between April 29 and May 17.

Health Canada says some tumblers may have a chemical solution containing some levels of phosphoric and sulfuric acids trapped between the vessel’s walls. The advisory says this chemical solution may trickle out when the tumbler is filled with liquid, potentially elevating iron, chromium and nickel levels and posing a potential serious risk of injury.

As of May 23, Sunscope, the tumbler’s manufacturer, is aware of 43 instances where consumers reported having various symptoms from nausea to diarrhea, headache, and cramping and/or abdominal pain.

Select Ford hybrid vehicles

A Ford software update on certain hybrid vehicles can potentially cause the transmission to shift into neutral unexpectedly, according to a Transport Canada recall issued Tuesday.

Transport Canada says it could trigger a sudden loss of power to the wheels and increase the risk of a collision.

The affected vehicles include the Ford Escape, years 2020 to 2022, the Lincoln Corsair, years 2021 to 2022, and the Ford Maverick, years 2022 to 2024.

The recall notes Ford will notify drivers via mail to bring their vehicles in to update the powertrain control module software.