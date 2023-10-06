Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
In a data release Wednesday, Statistics Canada revealed numbers for key indicators in the state of Canadian housing, including suitability (whether there are enough bedrooms per occupant of a home), adequacy (the state of repair of the home) and affordability (whether shelter costs total less than 30 per cent of pre-tax household income).
The release shows all three problems are common among Canadian homes, with each affecting more than one million individual residents and often disproportionately so within marginalized communities.
Renters more likely to face key housing challenges
Approximately one in six homes owned by their occupants were found to be unaffordable in the most recent Canadian census in 2021, compared to one in three among those rented by their occupants.
Rented homes were also more likely to require major repairs at the time of the survey (7.3 per cent, compared with 5.3 per cent for owned homes) and more than three times as likely to have too few bedrooms to support the number of people living in them (approximately 10 per cent versus three per cent), the release shows.
In late September of this year, federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced an additional $20 billion in federal financing in support of building new rental housing, increasing the limit for Canada Mortgage Bonds to $60 billion from $40 billion per year.
In a statement, Freeland described the announcement as the latest step in the government’s plan to build more homes, part of an effort to “help make housing more affordable for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”
Indigenous residents more likely to face housing in need of repair
While only 6.2 per cent of residents captured in the census were found to live in homes requiring major repairs at the time of the survey, higher rates were reported by Indigenous residents, including 19.7 per cent among First Nations residents and 26.2 per cent among Inuit residents.
A 2019 housing strategy co-developed by the federal government and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) describes the lack of access to appropriate and affordable housing in Inuit Nunangat as a “national crisis,” which “continues to represent a major impediment to healthy living, education and employment for Inuit.”
The strategy points to factors including geographic isolation, insufficient or inconsistent government funding and high construction and maintenance costs as barriers to improving housing conditions in the region, which is home to roughly 70 per cent of the country’s Inuit population.
“Despite the challenges, a significant and historic opportunity exists to eliminate the housing crisis in Inuit Nunangat,” the strategy reads. “Strong commitments to improve housing in Indigenous communities have been made by the government of Canada. Significant, direct housing funding through recent federal budgets is being delivered by Inuit.”
Newcomers, younger Canadians more likely to be over-crowded in their homes
Nationwide, 9.7 per cent of those captured in the survey live in accommodations with too few bedrooms for their living arrangements, but experiences of over-crowding are disproportionately common among newcomers to Canada, including 28.6 per cent of those who immigrated between 2016 and 2021, and roughly one in three of those who do not have permanent-resident status.
Brian Ray, an associate professor of geography at the University of Ottawa, says part of the problem is affordability and another is the lack of units large enough to accommodate families.
“Over the last 30 years, we’ve seen in Canada the number of single-person households really grow,” he told CTVNews.ca in an interview. “A stock of bachelor and one-bedroom apartments is perfect … for that growth in single-person households, but it’s not great for immigrant households, necessarily.”
Ray cautions that the experiences and circumstances of immigrants can vary widely, from international students to families making Canada their new home, but says crowding and unaffordability can have a variety of downstream effects, including barriers to education and employment.
“If we’re going to increase the number of immigrants who are coming into Canada, to 500,000 people a year, plus another million people who are here as non-permanent residents each year, they do need to live somewhere,” he said.
“That demands an effort on the part of the public sector, but also the private sector to accommodate people who are not necessarily living in families or households that align with the Canadian norm.”
Disproportionate crowding is also found among younger Canadians, with 15.4 per cent of children aged zero to 17 and 18.8 per cent of adults aged 18 to 24 living in housing deemed unsuitable for its number of occupants.
Housing affordability varies widely by demographic
The census results show that 16.8 per cent of Canadians live in a home too expensive for their household income, but unaffordable housing rates are even higher among newcomers to Canada (22.8 per cent), Canadians belonging to a visible minority group (25 per cent) and Canadians living below the poverty line (69 per cent).
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Investigates How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
-
Cyclist finds stolen e-bike for sale at unmarked store in downtown Toronto
A Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student is sharing his story after he was able to find his stolen e-bike at an unmarked store in downtown Toronto, less than one day after it first went missing.
-
Man accused in 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women pleads guilty
A 61-year-old man accused in the grisly murders of two Toronto women who were killed four decades ago has now pleaded guilty to the crimes.
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
Barrie
-
Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.
-
99-year-old man dies after tractor rolls on him
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes are investigating the death of a 99-year-old man on a private property north of Downeyville.
-
Blue Mountain Resort announces opening day
As the leaves start to fall from the trees, officials at Blue Mountain Resort are setting their sights on this winter with plans to open "as early as possible."
Kitchener
-
After a shocking court case, here's how Lucas Shortreed's family wants to remember him
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Prost! K-W Oktoberfest keg tapped
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
-
Puppies found allegedly abandoned in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society
The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
-
Business as usual for proposed safe consumption sites in Oxford and Elgin, despite provincial pause
The medical officer of health for Oxford and Elgin said it is business as usual as Southwestern Public Health continues with the second phase in a proposal to establish supervised consumption sites in the region.
Windsor
-
Crown trying to tie cellphone found in Mississauga to accused in Windsor murder trial
The Crown went over cellphone evidence in court as the trial of Kahli Johnson-Phillips, who is facing charges in relation to a downtown shooting that killed a University of Windsor student in 2018, continued Friday.
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
As many gather this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, often over a turkey dinner, in case you find yourself ducking out for a few last minute items, there are a number of closures to look out for.
-
Crowd rallies against lay-offs at Regency Park long term care home
CUPE Ontario showed its solidarity with a local long-term care home Friday rallying against layoffs.
Montreal
-
Teacher assaulted in class at Laval school
A 65-year-old teacher suffered upper-body injuries after being assaulted in class by a 13-year-old student on Thursday afternoon at a Laval school.
-
Kids at Montreal daycare allegedly filmed on neighbour's surveillance camera
Parents and educators at a daycare in Montreal's Outremont borough are furious. They say a neighbour is filming their children in the daycare's private backyard without consent. Daycare educators first noticed the surveillance camera in August. The camera is installed on the second floor of a neighbour's home.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Great white shark draws a crowd in Cape Breton before dying on shore
Video of a great white shark swimming near North Bay Wharf in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday has been shared thousands of times, and is the talk of the community.
Winnipeg
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
-
Stefanson to remain as Manitoba PC Party leader until successor is selected
Outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson will remain as the leader of the Manitoba PC Party until a successor is chosen.
-
Winnipeg organization serves up 750 Thanksgiving meals to those need
One Winnipeg organization served up Thanksgiving feasts to those most in need
Calgary
-
Several bear warnings in place in Rockies west of Calgary after surprise encounters
Several bear warnings are in place in Kananaskis Country after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.
-
Rising jazz star Perpie closes September with gala concert, Calgary Music Award
September was a bigger month than most for Perpie.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Ekholm, McLeod to miss last preseason game with return dates not yet clear
Most of the team will be there, on the ice Friday night in Edmonton for the Oilers final dress rehearsal of the preseason, with the exception of a big defenceman and a speedy centre.
-
Custom-made outdoor furniture installed throughout Old Strathcona
The Old Strathcona Business Association is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the installation of new outdoor furniture throughout the shopping district.
-
New website to promote Stony Plain Road businesses during LRT construction
The city is hoping to give businesses along Stony Plain Road a boost during LRT construction with the development of a new promotional website.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-born chef Warren Chow wins Michelin’s 2023 Young Chef Award
Wildlight Kitchen + Bar’s Warren Chow is the second-ever winner of the Young Chef Award, following Michelin’s 2022 debut in Vancouver. Last year’s winner was Ben Miller of Tableau Bar Bistro.
-
Impairment ruled out in fiery crash that killed 1 in B.C. Interior Thursday, police say
The fiery crash that killed one person and closed Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge Thursday was the result of a head-on collision between two tractor-trailer trucks attempting to negotiate a curve, police said in an update Friday.
-
Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash
A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.
Politics
-
Online News Act not perfect but necessary: Heritage Minister
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says that while the Online News Act isn't perfect, the media landscape is changing too fast for the government to wait any longer.
-
Emergency resolution on pharmacare expected at NDP convention
A group of grassroots NDP activists is planning to push for pharmacare to be a make-or-break element of the federal party's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals at a policy convention next week.
-
Liberal minister says turning federal assets into affordable housing part of fix
Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the Liberals see turning federal assets into affordable housing as an integral part of fixing Canada's shortage.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
Entertainment
-
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
-
What's streaming now: Drake's For all the Dogs, 'Fair Play,' Assassin's Creed Mirage and William Friedkin's last film
Drake's For all the Dogs, the corporate movie thriller 'Fair Play' starring Phoebe Dynevor, and a game show on CBS that's being described as Mexico's version of Bingo are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
-
Police bodycam video shows arrest of 'Keffe D,' suspect in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
The man charged with murder in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur had little to say when he was arrested outside Las Vegas. But Duane "Keffe D" Davis knew the gravity of it, according to police body camera footage released Friday.
Business
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
-
Taiwan probes firms suspected of selling chip equipment to China's Huawei despite U.S. sanctions
Taiwan authorities are investigating four Taiwan-based companies suspected of helping China's Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities.
-
B.C. and Ottawa applaud NAFTA decision on U.S. softwood lumber duties
Officials in Ottawa and British Columbia have welcomed a ruling under the North American Free Trade Agreement that found elements of the United States' calculation of softwood lumber duties are inconsistent with its own law.
Lifestyle
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
This Vancouver restaurant just earned a Michelin star, bringing the city's total to 9
Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star. The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
Sports
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Max Verstappen qualifies on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix. He can win the title in Saturday's sprint
Max Verstappen underlined why he's on the verge of a third consecutive Formula One title as he qualified on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. He can clinch the title in Saturday's sprint race.
-
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime bounced in second round of Shanghai Masters
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime did not last long at the Shanghai Masters. The Montreal native, who won four ATP titles in 2022 along with shared victories at the Davis Cup and Laver Cup championships, sports a losing record this season with 16 losses in 31 matches.
Autos
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
U.S. autoworkers stop expanding strikes against Detroit Three after GM makes battery plant concession
The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.