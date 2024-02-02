Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years after landing, according to a new study.
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years after they have landed in Canada, according to a new study.
Statistics Canada examined the emigration of immigrants from 1982 to 2017 in the study released Friday.
More to come ....
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years after landing, according to a new study.
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom of information laws.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
Health Canada and Transport Canada issued recalls for several products and vehicles this week, including adjustable dumbbells, additional sexual enhancement products and overheated vacuums.
A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Florida on Thursday, exploding and killing three people, including the pilot and two people on the ground.
A man who died at a Japanese hospital this week told police before he passed away that he was one of the country's most wanted fugitives and had been on the run for nearly 50 years for being part of a radical group that carried out bombings in the 1970s, police said Friday.
As the foreign interference commission kicked off this week, the inquiry received fierce criticism from a diaspora group often targeted by China.
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom of information laws.
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
York Regional Police say homicide investigators are on-scene at a home in Richmond Hill after three people were found dead there Thursday afternoon.
Cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the opening weekend of Winterlude, but it's unclear whether it's enough to allow for the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.
In just over 36 hours, Barrie Police Service has responded to five collisions involving pedestrians.
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service is investigating a disturbing incident at a residence located on the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana festival.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.
Windsor Regional Hospital is on the road to recovery following last year’s cyberattack. It's been more than three months since the ransomware attack was revealed.
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
One person is dead and two people are in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end.
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown near Saint Michael's Mission.
A provincial court justice of the peace has upheld the Quebec government's imposition of curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding several people guilty of breaking the health order during a protest.
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.
Cape Breton is bracing for a period of heavy snow stretching over several days.
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating after a Pride flag, affixed to the entrance of a Transcona home since September, was ripped down, torn up and burned.
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government's rules regarding children and their gender identity are expected to protect the integrity of sports by clamping down on where transgender female athletes can compete.
The City of Calgary, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and the province are all sharing the costs for a new multi-million dollar event centre at Stampede Park.
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years after landing, according to a new study.
Lisa Lapointe is down to her last few days as B.C.'s chief coroner, a role she’s held for 13 years, dealing with thousands of deaths in the province.
Recent wild temperature swings in British Columbia have raised concerns about the impact on some local animals' health, and potentially their survival.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is in Ukraine for a two-day visit focused on seeking the return of children abducted by Russia.
As the foreign interference commission kicked off this week, the inquiry received fierce criticism from a diaspora group often targeted by China.
Experts say instead of enticing a foreign grocer to come to Canada, Ottawa should look at ways to support smaller and regional grocery companies to boost competition.
Calling all health-care workers: are you seeing an increase in severe cases of invasive strep A? Share your story.
Health Canada and Transport Canada issued recalls for several products and vehicles this week, including adjustable dumbbells, additional sexual enhancement products and overheated vacuums.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 2.7 million kilometres of Earth on Friday.
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
If Taylor Swift is jetting from her upcoming Tokyo concert to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl the next day, she'd better already have a place to park her plane.
Many corners of Canada's diverse musical landscape will be represented at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in one of the strongest and most eclectic showings in recent memory.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Argylle,' 'The Greatest Night in Pop' and 'Fitting in.'
When Mark Zuckerberg turned at a Senate hearing to address the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media, it felt like a time-worn convention had sprung back to life.
Two gunmen took seven hostages at a factory owned by U.S. company Procter & Gamble in northwest Turkiye on Thursday, according to media reports, apparently in protest of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has received a proposal to take the retailer private from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., holding companies of Gerry Schwartz which already own 56 per cent of the company.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique "Doggie Date" program to help.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
The sexual assault case of five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is set to be before a London, Ont., court on Monday.
Savannah Harmon had a hat trick and added two assists to lead Team King to a 5-3 win over Team Kloss on Thursday in the Professional Women's Hockey League showcase at the NHL all-star weekend.
It was a passionate student letter in 2020 that caused the Southern York County school board to reconsider its logo: a Native American man, representing the 'Warriors.'
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch says.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.