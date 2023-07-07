Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People in some parts of Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm.
The potential light show is due to a coronal mass ejection that occurred on Tuesday, Jul. 4, according to Natural Resources Canada.
Ljubomir Nikolic, space weather scientist at the Canadian Hazard Information Service, told CTVNews.ca in an email the northern lights could appear on both Friday and Saturday.
However, Nikolic mentioned people will only be able to see them in the "auroral zone," which is in the northern parts of the country.
While this may sound like good news to skyviewers, the solar storm is bad news for Earth’s magnetic field.
Nikolic says the powerful sun explosion combined with "high speed solar wind streams from a coronal hole could cause disturbed geomagnetic conditions."
The sun is constantly shedding solar materials into space both in steady flows and in more energetic bursts, according to Nikolic. When these materials, like the particles flying through Earth this weekend, reach the globe's magnetic environment, it causes geomagnetic storms.
These geomagnetic storms caused by solar flares can disturb satellites and communication signals around the world. According to NASA's records, this happened before, in March 1989 when the entire province of Quebec suffered an electrical blackout.
As we approach the next "solar maximum" – a peak in the Sun's 11-year activity cycle – which is expected to arrive in 2025, these solar storms can have more devastating effects.
On Friday, Space Weather Canada tweeted about the possibility of "stormy geomagnetic activity."
Nikolic also confirmed "active to stormy conditions are expected," over the weekend.
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
The U.S. will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the controversial weapon
The Biden administration will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, vowing the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and asserting that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial bombs carefully.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they do not believe a woman killed in a daylight shooting in Leslieville on Friday was involved in the altercation that led to the gunfire.
NEW DETAILS | Video shows verbal altercation before violent TTC stabbing
Video of a violent stabbing on a TTC train on Thursday shows that there was a verbal altercation that turned physical in the moments leading up to the incident.
Brampton officials patrolling streets after dog is killed in coyote attack near schools
The City of Brampton is conducting patrols after a dog was killed in a coyote attack near two elementary schools.
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off
Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
Reported hate crimes on the rise in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say the number of reported hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents is up significantly compared to this time last year.
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
Orangeville hospital's obstetrical unit temporarily closes due to 'staff sick calls'
Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville temporarily closed its obstetrical unit Friday afternoon.
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heat
Officers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie, Parry Sound or Quebec, and police warn he may be armed.
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
Collisions involving transport trucks on the rise in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are noticing an increase in collisions involving transport trucks, with 2022 recording the highest number in more than a decade.
Suspects with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy
Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.
Do you know this man? He’s wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation
London Police Services’ Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section have released photographs of a suspect involved in a recent sexual assault and robbery investigation.
London police lay trafficking charges in magic mushroom store bust
CTV News has learned that three people associated with an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in London, Ont. were charged with drug related offences more than a month ago.
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
Officers responded with EMS to find a vehicle and a bike involved in the incident and the person riding the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Suspect charged for allegedly abducting and stabbing woman
Windsor police say they arrested a suspect after a woman was allegedly stabbed and abducted.
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops
Windsor’s unemployment rate decreased last month, despite an increase nationally.
Woman, 22, in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Montreal police said Friday.
At least 1 person seriously injured after car sandwiched between 2 heavy trucks on Que. highway
At least one person was seriously injured when a car became wedged between two heavy trucks on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, in the Mauricie region, on Friday.
Montreal's new light-rail line launches at the end of the month
After seven years in the making, the South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31. Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built, with additional lines expected in the coming years.
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
In aftermath of sinking, crew member's widow says Transport Canada reform falls short
Transport Canada will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a deadly Nova Scotia sinking in 2020, but the widow of a lost crew member says the reform doesn't go far enough to prevent future tragedies.
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
Manitoba teacher charged in child pornography investigation, police say
Police say a teacher in Winnipeg faces child pornography charges after an investigation that began in January.
'He was our rock': Manitoba man killed after tree fell on tent remembered for his love of family
A Manitoba man who was killed when a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip is being remembered as an amazing, fun loving man, who valued his family and was someone who could always be relied on.
'Energy, energy, energy': Smith pushes for emissions discussion in Trudeau one-on-one
Alberta's Premier asked the Prime Minister to lessen federal emissions targets on Friday, saying they'd cripple the province's largest industry.
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
Cleanup underway after evening thunderstorm hits communities in Calgary
It didn't last long, but an evening storm in Calgary on July 6 dumped buckets of water and hail onto city communities, inundating storm drains and causing mayhem on the streets.
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: police
The Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
B.C. artist 'honoured' to make Canadian art history in Edmonton
B.C. artist Grady Wallace is painting the largest stencil mural ever created by a Canadian, and he's doing it here in the capital city.
'Mad choices': Yannick Bandaogo apologizes to stabbing spree victims in court
For the first time since the deadly stabbing spree in Lynn Valley two years ago, the man who has pleaded guilty to the horrific attacks spoke at length in front of a courtroom Friday morning.
'Still has not sunk in': Scratch ticket lands B.C. man $675K jackpot
A B.C. man who won $675,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket is still in shock and taking some time to decide how to spend his winnings.
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactions
When put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
'Missed opportunity' for Canada at summit on climate reform of developing world loans
Foreign-aid and climate advocates say Ottawa needs to do much more to help developing countries brace for climate chaos without going broke, after Canada's uninspiring contribution to a summit last month that aimed at reforming global finance.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
-
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics for ‘Better Than Revenge’
Taylor Swift is using rerecording her music as an opportunity to make some changes. The singer dropped her album 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' on Friday and addressed something that has not aged well.
Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix
As F1 welcomes Brad Pitt for a weekend of filming around the British Grand Prix, race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests.
Canada's main stock index up in late-morning trading as oil rises
Gains by the energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as commodity prices rose and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
Being more active enhances quality of life in older adults, study finds
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
Canada's Andreescu and Shapovalov win singles matches at Wimbledon
Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov earned hard-fought singles victories Friday to advance at Wimbledon.
Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-4 in doubleheader sweep
Whit Merrifield played every inning of Toronto's long but productive doubleheader on Thursday.
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.