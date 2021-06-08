Advertisement
London, Ont. vehicle attack: Mental health resources for people seeking help
Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021 2:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- The following is a list of mental health resources and hotlines dedicated to supporting people in crisis.
Naseeha mental health support for Muslims
Call or text 1-866-NASEEHA (627-3342), which provides confidential support from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. EST, 7 days a week.
Local support lines for those living in London, Ont. area
Supportive Listening Line - Distress Line supporting individuals 16+yo in Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties
Call: (519) 601-8055
Reach Out Crisis Line - Crisis Line supporting individuals in Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties
Call or text: (519) 433-2023
Toll free: 1-866-933-2023
National Crisis Hotlines
1-800-668-6868
1-833-456-4566 or text 45645