TORONTO -- The following is a list of mental health resources and hotlines dedicated to supporting people in crisis.

Naseeha mental health support for Muslims

Call or text 1-866-NASEEHA (627-3342), which provides confidential support from 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. EST, 7 days a week.

Local support lines for those living in London, Ont. area

Supportive Listening Line - Distress Line supporting individuals 16+yo in Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties

Call: (519) 601-8055

Reach Out Crisis Line - Crisis Line supporting individuals in Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties

Call or text: (519) 433-2023

Toll free: 1-866-933-2023

National Crisis Hotlines

Kids Help Phone

1-800-668-6868

Crisis Services Canada

1-833-456-4566 or text 45645