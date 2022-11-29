King Charles III's three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.

W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada

The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.

Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) falls to the turf after he gets tripped up against Belgium during second half group F World Cup soccer action at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday, November 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette 

