King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' three-day 2022 Royal Tour of Canada cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
The whirlwind May 17 to 19 trip saw the then- Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit Newfoundland, Ontario and Northwest Territories over approximately 57 hours, at a cost of more than $25,000 per hour.
The $1.4 million does not include government, military and police salaries, or normal operational costs, which would make the true bill higher. It also does not include costs covered by local governments and police forces.
It does include overtime, fleets of vehicles, VIP flights and armed security paid for by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Department of National Defence and Canadian Heritage, the federal department that oversaw the trip and its planning.
The figures are based on a pair of access to information requests filed with Canadian Heritage, as well as data provided by the Department of National Defence, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other government departments and agencies. The Canadian Heritage figures should be considered preliminary, and are very likely to increase when official data is released in March 2023.
"The accounting process for the 2022 Royal Tour is still ongoing," a Canadian Heritage spokesperson told CTVNews.ca. "For all Royal Tours, costs are shared between federal and provincial/territorial governments, based on the duration and the number of events taking place in each region."
Charles became King and Camilla became Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022. Their May 2022 visit to Canada was meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee, which marked a historic 70 years on the throne.
National Defence footed the bill for Charles and Camilla's air transportation to, from and within Canada aboard what's commonly known as Can Force One: the bedroom-equipped VIP Airbus CC-150 Polaris jet that frequently shuttles the prime minister and dignitaries overseas. In total, the trip would have covered over 12,000 kilometres.
According to a National Defence spokesperson, the $568,000 is approximate and includes the costs of flying the plane "and associated support services to transport members of the Royal Family, along with personnel for the Royal Tour as identified by Canadian Heritage." Approximately 450 Canadian Armed Forces personnel participated, including roughly 100 who supported air transportation and at least 100 for the honour guard at a May 17 welcoming ceremony in St. John's, N.L.
The RCMP was primarily tasked with security. Outside of salaries, the RCMP spent $172,175 on overtime and $189,156 on travel expenditures like meals, accommodation and transportation for a total of $361,331. An RCMP spokesperson said additional costs may still be processed.
According to two access to information requests filed by CTVNews.ca, the more than $509,714 spent by Canadian Heritage included at least $221,634 on travel and hospitality costs like flights, accommodation, meals and per diems; more than $11,453 on fleets of rental cars, taxis and buses; more than $11,496 in overtime for just three employees; $6,404 in fees to Ottawa's historic Lord Elgin Hotel; at least $5,287 for scores of COVID-19 rapid tests; $3,550 for image copyrights; $2,945 for printing services; and other costs like flowers, medical personal protective equipment, "VIP Agency Services" and gifts. Canadian Heritage also footed the hospitality bill for 20 to 30 members of the British delegation, who included staff from Clarence House, which is King Charles' London residence. A breakdown of the preliminary Canadian Heritage costs can be found at the bottom of this article.
"It is customary for hospitality costs, including those for Clarence House staff, to be assumed by the host country," an April 2022 memo prepared for Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez states. "As the lead federal department for the planning and delivery of the 2022 Royal Tour, the Department of Canadian Heritage will assume hospitality costs."
Canadian Heritage also covered $140,685.64 in costs from Services and Procurement Canada, which included overtime for 20 employees, and $35,718.91 from the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, which went towards planning work, accommodation and meals for royal visitors and support staff, and a reception at Rideau Hall, which is home to the Governor General, the monarch's appointed representative in Canada.
Additional costs were likely absorbed by other departments, police forces and levels of government.
In statements to CTVNews.ca, the Ontario government and the cities of Ottawa, Yellowknife and St. John's reported incurring no costs due to the 2022 Royal Tour. The governments of Newfoundland and Labrador and Northwest Territories said numbers are not yet finalized. Ottawa Police Service and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary did not respond to requests for comment, and Ontario Provincial Police stated figures would only be released through a freedom of information request. The National Capital Commission, a Crown corporation that oversees federal properties in and around Ottawa, reported spending $283.40 on audio-visual services for an event at Rideau Hall. The $1.4 million also does not include costs covered by British taxpayers.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's last Royal Tour of Canada, which spanned three days in the summer of 2017, cost Canadian Heritage $487,660. Since 2010, there have been eight official Royal Tours to Canada by members of Royal Family, which have come at a price of more than $7 million to Canadian Heritage alone. The late Queen Elizabeth II's final nine-day visit to Canada in 2010 was the most expensive of all, costing Canadian Heritage at least $2.79 million.
Visits like these represent just a fraction of what Canada's ties to the throne cost Canadian taxpayers each year.
According to the Monarchist League of Canada, our constitutional monarchy cost the government almost $58.75 million in just the 2019 to 2020 fiscal year, which includes costs associated with operating the Governor General's Office, their overseas trips, the salaries and expenses of provincial lieutenant governors, and royal tours. That's approximately $1.55 per Canadian a year – slightly below the nearly $2.10 the Crown costs each citizen of the U.K.
The Monarchist League of Canada believes that represents good value for Canadians.
"The Queen and now the King, together with members of their Family, do not come to Canada to benefit Britain or indeed any of the other Commonwealth Realms," the league's dominion chairman, Robert Finch, told CTVNews.ca. "The purpose of these homecomings is to highlight Canadians, their achievements, yes – their challenges and problems being worked on – and to celebrate important events in the life of the nation."
The Monarchist League of Canada was recently awarded a $187,500 grant from Canadian Heritage to distribute 70,000 educational booklets to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this year. Finch explains that all Royal Tours come on invitation of the host nation, and that there are also many private visits, such as by members with hospital patronages or honorary military ranks. He describes Canadians' relationship and attitude to the monarchy as "deep and abiding."
"Canada’s polity is one of democratic institutions and freedom under the Crown," Finch said. "To change that polity would demand the unanimous agreement of the ten provincial legislatures and Parliament – and the complexity would not merely centre on why such a change should be made, but what new institution would replace it, and be demonstrably better."
Tom Freda, director of the Citizens for a Canadian Republic advocacy group, believes that Canadian support the monarchy is "declining," partially because of the large costs of hosting visiting royals.
"We don't see much purpose at all, really," Freda told CTVNews.ca. "Obviously, state visits in general are a necessary part of international relations and diplomacy. As a host country, we cover the costs of all visiting dignitaries."
The group, which wants to replace the British monarch with a Canadian head of state, has used access to information requests to uncover data on the costs of past Royal Tours.
"Canada does seem to go overboard on royal visits," Freda said. "Near as we can tell, they're designed to bolster support for the royals (ironically, it does the opposite by raising attention to their presence and the cost), and to allow political and business elites the opportunity to socialize with royalty."
Obtained through two access to information requests, the above documents outline costs incurred by Canadian Heritage during King Charles' 2022 Royal Tour of Canada.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Parenting website reveals annual top 100 lists of baby names in Canada
If you are expecting a baby and are still trying to choose a name, these new top 100 lists might help you to find one.
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada
The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Staff at Toronto school say they're receiving death threats amid near-daily fights, unruly violence
Staff at a Toronto high school say their environment has become unsafe – with students using bathrooms as “fight clubs” and death threats being levied at teachers – leading more than a dozen staff to walk off the job earlier this month.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police Services Board cuts meeting short to end protest
The Ottawa Police Services Board abruptly ended its meeting Monday as public delegates held a protest demanding action on restoring hybrid meetings and freezing the police budget.
-
Driver strikes cyclist east of downtown Ottawa
An Ottawa cyclist was seriously injured after a driver struck him east of downtown early Tuesday morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Watch out for these 12 scams this holiday season
For most people, the holiday season is a time for giving. But for fraudsters and scammers, it's a time for taking.
Barrie
-
Region expected to be blasted by wind storm
Strong wind gusts are expected in much of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County Wednesday.
-
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
-
Province helping Barrie police target auto thefts
The provincial government is investing more than half a million dollars to help combat rising auto thefts in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours on edge as homicide investigation continues near Brantford
Neighbours tell CTV News they’re shocked and saddened, and they never imagined a homicide would happen in their quiet farming community.
-
Waterloo Catholic school board provides progress update after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy just over a year ago is back in the spotlight.
-
Cyclist seriously injured after Kitchener roundabout crash
A collision at a busy Kitchener roundabout has resulted in serious injuries for a 52-year-old man.
London
-
Suspicious death investigation underway in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Fyfe Avenue. According to police, officers were called to the area around 2:18 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.
-
'A total loss': Century farm house destroyed by fire
A fire in Bruce County is under investigation. South Bruce Fire rescue was called to the scene of a structure fire in a century farm house in Teeswater around 9 a.m. on Monday.
-
Sarnia police investigating hit and run
Sarnia police are investigating a hit and run that happened Monday afternoon. Officers say shortly after 2:30 p.m. they responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.
Windsor
-
Photos released of vehicle wanted in relation to fatal shooting
Windsor police have released photos of a vehicle they believe to be involved in Monday’s fatal shooting in the city. Police say the brown, four-door Honda Civic is being sought in connection to the incident on Hanna Street east.
-
Chatham woman charged with shoplifting in Leamington
A Chatham woman is charged after a shoplifting incident in Leamington.
-
Special Weather Statement in effect
A special weather statement form Environment Canada blankets all of southern Ontario on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal expected to announce highest tax increase since 2010
The City of Montreal is expected to announce an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010.
-
From jihadism to far-right violence: Montreal anti-radicalization centre shifts focus
After a period of organizational turbulence, the Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence has continued its work, with a lower profile, a smaller budget, and a focus that has increasingly shifted from radical Islam to the far right and conspiracy theorists.
-
Francois Legault to unveil his game plan on Wednesday as Quebec parliamentary session begins
MNAs will begin their 43rd session at the national assembly in Quebec City. Questions remain about whether Parti Quebecois members will be able to take their seats after refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III.
Atlantic
-
'This shouldn't have happened again': Renewed calls for immediate plan after another N.B. ER waiting room death
New Brunswick’s opposition parties say the provincial government isn’t being open about any immediate plans of reducing ER wait times.
-
N.S. lobster season kicks off in one fishing area after one-day delay
The lobster season kicked off in one of Nova Scotia's most lucrative fisheries Tuesday morning after a one-day delay.
-
City of Moncton to open emergency shelter for unhoused people
The City of Moncton will be opening an emergency cold shelter for the city's homeless population next month.
Winnipeg
-
'We're devastated': Water woes plague north Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents in a northeast Winnipeg neighbourhood are dealing with flooded basements and water issues they believe stem from a nearby car wash.
-
'This is not a small operation': Brandon police bust alleged family cocaine trafficking network
Brandon police have made one of the largest cocaine busts in its history, taking down an alleged family drug-trafficking network that brought in kilograms of cocaine into the city.
-
Tentative sale worries Lions Place residents
The tentative sale of Lions Place, a large non-profit housing complex near downtown Winnipeg has left some seniors who live there shocked and frustrated.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is reversing a promise to enshrine human rights protections for the COVID-19 unvaccinated in law this fall.
-
Edmonton mom says she was beaten, robbed in random attack outside LRT station
Another Edmontonian has come forward to express frustration and sadness about the lack of safety in and around the city's transit centres. She's also calling for more officers on the ground.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
B.C. man honoured for saving friend's life using CPR
Alaster Osborne was honoured at his Squamish, B.C., woodshop Monday with an award for helping to save his business partner's life using CPR.
-
B.C. landlord loses bid to evict renter over $3K in unpaid utilities
A landlord's attempt to evict a renter from a home in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over thousands of dollars in unpaid utilities has been rejected due to vague wording in their tenancy agreement.
Politics
-
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy, announced Sunday in Vancouver, and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals with countries like India.
-
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
-
Conservatives are 'fearmongering' over assault-style gun ban: public safety minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is accusing the Conservatives of 'whipping up fear' that the Liberal government is outlawing ordinary long guns and hunting rifles.
Health
-
How much water do you need to drink in a day? 'Eight glasses a day' rule a myth: study
You may have heard the oft-repeated advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but according to a new study, the amount of water we need daily ranges wildly based on numerous factors.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
-
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk claims Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter from its app store
Elon Musk on Monday claimed that Apple has 'threatened' to pull Twitter from its iOS app store, a move that could be devastating to the company Musk just acquired for US$44 billion.
-
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China's space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday.
-
U.K. waters down online restrictions after free speech outcry
The British government on Monday abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups.
Entertainment
-
Jay Leno performing at California comedy club, two weeks after burn accident
Jay Leno is returning to the comedy stage Sunday night, two weeks after sustaining significant burn injuries in a gasoline fire.
-
Bob Iger lays out his priorities for Disney as he returns as CEO
Bob Iger was back at Disney headquarters on Monday to meet with employees for the first time since surprising the media world by returning as the company's CEO last week.
-
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music.
Business
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.
-
Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals
Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government's long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy, announced Sunday in Vancouver, and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals with countries like India.
-
Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests
Global shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided.
Lifestyle
-
Why most men don't have enough close friends
Friendships aren't just about those you sit with on the school bus or play alongside on your childhood baseball team — they are a core component of the human experience, experts say. But making and retaining deep, meaningful friendships as an adult is hard, especially for men, according to research.
-
Parenting website reveals annual top 100 lists of baby names in Canada
If you are expecting a baby and are still trying to choose a name, these new top 100 lists might help you to find one.
-
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year in 2022
'Gaslighting' -- behaviour that's mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful – is Merriam-Webster's word of the year.
Sports
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
-
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
-
Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury
Tiger Woods was out before he was officially back, withdrawing Monday from his Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
Autos
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.