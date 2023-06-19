'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Environment Canada issued multiple weather warnings and statements across Canada on Monday.
From air quality advisories to upwards of 30 cm of snow, June in Canada is a mixed bag of weather.
For most of the month, communities from B.C. to Quebec have been battling wildfires, as pressing dry temperatures blanketed most of the northern Canada and the Prairies.
As the forecast shifts, some areas needing rain will likely see precipitation over the next few days but it could cause more issues as localized flooding is possible.
Other parts of Canada are experiencing heat warnings that could exacerbate the wildfire situation and create more smoke pollution.
Here's what to expect over the next few days in Canada.
SMOKE AND SNOW
A weather pattern is creating a mix of precipitation for the B.C. interior and western Alberta.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Fraser Canyon, B.C. on Monday calling for heavy rain. The low-pressure system spreading from Alberta is bringing 20 to 40 mm of rain throughout the day into Tuesday to the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek and southern Chilcotin.
The same weather system is expected to drop a mixture of snow and rain along the Coquihalla Highway around Kamloops.
"The snow level has lowered to approximately 1,500 metres this evening and low snow levels will persist until Tuesday morning," the weather statement from Environment Canada reads.
Lisa Ervin, an Environment Canada meteorologist, told CTV News Vancouver the air mass is dropping temperatures by five to 10 degrees across the province.
"June-uary has arrived," she said.
Flurries are expected over the Okanagan Connector and rain showers could occur near Allison Pass and Helmer Lake Summit.
In the northern parts of B.C., the story is very different.
A number of wildfires continue to burn in the north, including the Donnie Creek wildfire, which officials have dubbed the largest fire in the province's history. The fire has grown to about 5,343 square kilometres, which is almost the same size as P.E.I. (which is 5,660 square kilometres).
Special air quality statements blanket the northern half of B.C. from Prince George to Fort Nelson with smoke expected to impact the communities the most over the next 24 to 48 hours, Environment Canada says.
ALMOST A FOOT OF SNOW
Alberta is expected to see similar conditions, with significant amounts of rain and snow in the forecast.
The low-pressure system is bringing a period of heavy rain to the communities around Edmonton. Environment Canada predicts 40 to 80mm could fall by Tuesday morning, which could cause flash floods.
"The rain not only helps impact fire behaviour, but it also really pulls all of that smoke out of the air and cleans it. It's like pressure washing the lower atmosphere," Kelsey McEwen, CTV Your Morning's chief meteorologist, said on Your Morning on Monday.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Highway 93 in Alberta and is expecting 15 to 25 cm to fall by Tuesday morning.
A bit further north on the Yellowhead Highway, connecting Jasper, Alta., to B.C., a special weather statement is in effect due to the possibility of mixing rain and snow.
DRIER CONDITIONS EASTWARD
Portions of Saskatchewan are under air quality statements from Environment Canada due to wildfire smoke.
Communities north of Prince Albert, Sask. including La Ronge, Stanley Mission and Buffalo Narrows have stable air qualities as of Monday morning but Environment Canada says this could "fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."
A similar advisory has been issued for one portion of Manitoba for the communities of Leaf Rapids and Lynn Lake.
The dry heat from the Prairies last week has moved to Ontario on Monday, as the northwestern part of the province is under a heat warning from Environment Canada.
The warning stretches from Kenora to Attawapiskat and Environment Canada predicts temperatures will range in the high 20s to low 30s and is likely to persist into Wednesday.
"Not only are we seeing significantly warmer-than-average temperatures in the northern part of the province, but this high pressure has also contributed to a reduction in the air quality," McEwen said.
Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for Timmins, Cochrane and Iroquois Falls, Ont. The same statement is also in effect for parts of Quebec including along the northern border with Ontario.
Just west of Quebec City, a large portion of the province is under an air quality statement. Communities like Parent, Nemaska and as far north as Umiujaq, Que., along the Hudson Bay are seeing poorer air due to wildfire smoke.
"We're getting into those higher concentrations of smoke thanks to the fires burning in southwest Quebec," McEwen said. "That will continue for the next couple of days as this high pressure really remains quite dominant in the region."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the Titanic.
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Weekend mass shootings leave 6 people dead and dozens injured across the U.S.
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Illinois and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Missouri.
Here's an environmentalist’s tips on how to help pollinators
Pollinators are facing increasing danger as the number of greenspaces is taken over by concrete. One expert explains how Canadians can help bees, birds and butterflies spread pollen more easily.
LIVE AT 12 PM | Manitoba premier, officials holding news conference on bus crash that killed 15
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
Body language, knowledge of the game and luck: the art of chess photography
Maria Emelianova is a leading chess photographer, tasked with traveling the world to document the highs and lows of the sport. But even after years of experience, she finds it hard to put into words what makes it such a difficult profession to capture.
B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Surrey temple is being identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threat
All schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
17-year-old boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday evening.
-
The Toronto election is next week. Here's everything you need to know
The 2023 Toronto mayoral election is only a week away. Here's everything you need to know to cast your vote for the city's next leader:
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launch
At Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across system
OC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
Barrie
-
Rock climber trapped on huge boulder
A rock climbing adventure turned sour when the climber got trapped on a cliff Saturday.
-
Bradford man accused of impaired driving on Highway 400 found with open bottles
A Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.
-
West-end Barrie summer road closures
Road closures on Dunlop Street West will slow rush hour this summer.
Kitchener
-
Careless smoking believed to be cause of Cambridge fire while a second fire is treated as suspicious
Careless smoking is believed to be the cause of a fire in Cambridge on Saturday and another fire hours later is being treated as suspicious.
-
Motorcyclist hurt while trying to avoid geese on the road
A motorcycle driver was injured in a crash Friday while trying to avoid geese on the road. Here's some safety tips for drivers.
-
Voters in Oxford cast their ballots in federal byelection
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in four federal byelections. One of those ridings is Oxford, which includes the communities of Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg.
London
-
Huron County farm facing loss of another 15,000 chicks
Just one month after 30,000 baby chicks were reported missing or stolen from a Huron County farm, the same farmer has made an additional report of another 15,000 chicks also missing or stolen.
-
Fatal ATV crash being investigated by police
Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, police, fire and EMS were called to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Grey Road 3 and Concession 8 in the former Normanby Township.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Hundreds of customers without power after hydro pole struck by Hydro One truck
Hundreds of London Hydro customers are without power Monday morning after a car struck a hydro pole.
Windsor
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murder
The judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.
-
$64,000 in drugs and firearm seized in Leamington
Police seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth $64,000 and a firearm after executing search warrants in Leamington.
-
Hydro One celebrates groundbreaking on Chatham-Lakeshore Transmission Line
Hydro One marked the start of construction on the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.
Montreal
-
2 men charged in March shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto in Laval
Officers out of the Quebec provincial police (SQ) organized crime squad (ENRCO) arrested two men in connection with the March drive-by shooting of Leonardo Rizzutto, the youngest son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzutto. They were charged on multiple counts on Monday.
-
Man in critical condition, 2 women injured in assault in Villeray, 1 arrested
A man is in critical condition, and two women were injured in an armed assault in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
New study: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for younger children, no link to side effects found
A large-scale American study has found no association between vaccination against COVID-19 and some 20 side effects, some of them potentially serious, in toddlers aged between six months and five years.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Submarine missing from Titanic expedition, search and rescue operation underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the Titanic.
-
Halifax-area CUPE workers to return to work Monday after accepting tentative deal
After more than a month of picketing, CUPE Local 5047 members will be returning to work Monday after ratifying their latest contract offer.
-
N.S. RCMP warns motorists of loose cattle on Highway 101
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning motorists to be on the lookout for cattle on Highway 101 after a crash early Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
LIVE AT 12 PM | Manitoba premier, officials holding news conference on bus crash that killed 15
Manitoba’s premier, as well as representatives from the RCMP and Shared Health, will be speaking to the public on Monday regarding the tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Manitobans voting in two federal byelections on Monday
Manitobans in two federal ridings will be casting their ballots on Monday to vote in new members of parliament.
Calgary
-
Fuel tax relief decision expected Monday from Alberta government
Albertans will be learning Monday whether or not Premier Danielle Smith will extend measures that are seeing drivers save money every time they fuel up.
-
Federal byelection called for Calgary Heritage
A federal byelection has been called for the southwest riding of Calgary Heritage, which has been vacant since last year.
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
Edmonton
-
Fuel tax relief decision expected Monday from Alberta government
Albertans will be learning Monday whether or not Premier Danielle Smith will extend measures that are seeing drivers save money every time they fuel up.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, soggy start to the week
Rain has tapered off throughout much of the city but continues to fall north and west of Edmonton early this morning.
-
Fort Chipewyan and area residents 'going home soon,' leaders announce
Thousands of Indigenous people will soon be able to return to the communities they were forced from by wildfires in northern Alberta, their leaders say.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Surrey temple is being identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
'Retail has nine lives' in Canada as 2023 consumer spending strong -- for now: report
Retail sales growth in Canada is continuing to outperform much of the world so far this year, a sign of the ongoing resiliency of Canadian shoppers despite higher inflation and recession predictions, a new report has found.
Politics
-
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
-
MPs call for reform of Canada's extradition system to avoid 'further injustices'
The Liberal government should undertake a 'comprehensive reform' of Canada's extradition law as soon as possible to prevent 'further injustices' due to shortcomings, a House of Commons committee recommends.
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Health
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
-
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
-
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
Entertainment
-
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
-
Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after she was hit in the head by a phone
Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage on Sunday at her concert in New York City after someone threw a cellphone that hit her in the head.
-
'The Flash' opens to US$55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace
DC and Warner Bros.' long-in-the-works superhero movie 'The Flash' opened to US$55 million in its first three days in North American theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
Business
-
'Retail has nine lives' in Canada as 2023 consumer spending strong -- for now: report
Retail sales growth in Canada is continuing to outperform much of the world so far this year, a sign of the ongoing resiliency of Canadian shoppers despite higher inflation and recession predictions, a new report has found.
-
High government spending means more inflation? It's complicated, economists say
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to block the federal government's budget bill from passing earlier this month is the latest example of government spending coming under scrutiny amid high inflation.
-
'Drinkflation' comes for the British pint. Brewers sell weaker beer but don’t cut prices
Brewers in the United Kingdom are cutting the alcohol content — but not the price — of several of their most popular beers in what’s been described as another example of 'shrinkflation.'
Lifestyle
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
-
Body language, knowledge of the game and luck: the art of chess photography
Maria Emelianova is a leading chess photographer, tasked with traveling the world to document the highs and lows of the sport. But even after years of experience, she finds it hard to put into words what makes it such a difficult profession to capture.
Sports
-
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun and Richards
Before a crowd of just 35,000 at Allegiant Stadium, the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957. Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
-
Body language, knowledge of the game and luck: the art of chess photography
Maria Emelianova is a leading chess photographer, tasked with traveling the world to document the highs and lows of the sport. But even after years of experience, she finds it hard to put into words what makes it such a difficult profession to capture.
Autos
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
-
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.