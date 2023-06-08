India angered by apparent Sikh parade float in Canada portraying assassination

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar holds a news conference in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar holds a news conference in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social