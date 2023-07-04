Home ownership got a tiny bit more affordable at start of 2023 — but housing crisis still raging: RBC report
It recently got a tiny bit more affordable to own a home in Canada — but according to RBC economists, the affordability crisis is still raging in many parts of Canada.
A new report from RBC on housing trends, published in late June, found that the bank’s affordability measure for ownership costs fell in the first quarter of 2023 for the first time in nearly three years.
The way they measure the affordability of home ownership is by what percentage of the median household income goes to ownership costs.
The percentage of median household income that went to ownership costs across Canada in the first quarter of 2023 was 59.5 per cent, a drop of 1.6 percentage points.
It’s not exactly a steep decline — but after climbing consistently since the start of 2020, any easing of the burden of ownership costs likely comes as a welcome respite for many.
The report found that the Bank of Canada pausing its rate hikes helped to give homeowners a break.
“The policy shift helped stabilize mortgage rates, allowing the price correction to lower ownership costs associated with a home purchase in the first quarter of 2023,” RBC economist Robert Hogue wrote in the report.
“While welcome, the easing in ownership costs barely makes a dent in reversing the enormous loss of affordability since mid-2020.”
Owning a home may be an “impossible” dream for those with middle-income households in expensive cities such as Vancouver, Victoria and Toronto, the report stated, and is still difficult in Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax “to a lesser degree.”
While prices have fallen in the housing market itself, the demand-supply equation has made it hard for many to find a home, with more on the market than ever before and not enough properties up for grabs, according to the report.
MARKETS COAST TO COAST
The report included a breakdown of some of the most active cities in terms of the housing market.
RBC economists found that the continuing climb of ownership costs in Vancouver has finally broken, with the first quarter of 2023 seeing the first dip since mid-2020. However, it is still the most expensive place in Canada to own a home, at 96.1 per cent on RBC’s affordability measure. The only time it has been more unaffordable to own a home was the previous quarter. Despite some movement in the market, with buyers and sellers returning to the field in the spring, the report states that RBC expects “the persistence of extreme unaffordability stress to cap the market’s recovery.”
Victoria saw its first break in more than two years, with its affordability measure on RBC’s scale dropping down 2.1 per cent. But it is still a “staggering” 73.5 per cent, making it the third-least affordable market among those that RBC tracks.
There’s a similar story playing out in Toronto. Over the past two years, the city has seen a 10 per cent increase in RBC’s affordability measure, which the two percentage point decline in the last quarter has only started to reverse. Owning a home in Toronto still takes nearly 80 per cent of a family’s median household income, putting the situation “still deep in crisis territory.”
Things are “challenging” for buyers in Ottawa, according to the report, with the affordability measure near its worst-ever levels for the region at 47.1 per cent. Evidence that prices could be rising again doesn’t help, the report states.
Compared to some other major cities, Calgary is in a better position, with home resales staying above pre-pandemic levels, and overall affordability much better than other regions. Edmonton is even more affordable right now, according to the report, with an aggregate affordability measure of 34.2 per cent, with Saskatoon at 34.3 per cent.
Regina is currently the most affordable market in Western Canada, scoring 28.4 per cent on RBC’s scale.
“But the impact on affordability may be short-lived,” the report warned. “A strengthening in resale activity this spring has tightened up demand-supply conditions, sending prices higher.”
In Montreal, home resales are more than 30 per cent below pre-pandemic levels. Quebec City has largely stayed the same across the first quarter of 2023, with the average prices “still within reach” for average buyers in the area.
On the east coast, those in Saint John, N.B. are still grappling with the sharp increase in ownership costs since late-2021, with home resales having plummeted by 40 per cent since then.
"New listings lately have sunk to decades lows,” the report stated.
In Halifax, new listings also fell to a “20-year low,” due in part to a huge drop in supply. And St. John’s, N.L. remained one of the most affordable places among those RBC tracks, with a 27.2 percentage score on the affordability measure, although soaring interest rates made purchasing a home more of a challenge.
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Boy, 16, dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with first-degree murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
Five-month-long construction project on Broadview Avenue begins Tuesday
Starting Tuesday, the city will begin a five-month construction project in the east end where crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
-
'Multi-day heat event' begins in Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Niagara, York, and Durham regions.
-
Boy, 16, dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with first-degree murder
A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Humidex in Ottawa could hit low 40s this week
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa as some hot, humid days approach. Environment Canada says temperatures this week could reach highs in the low 30s with humidex values in the low 40s.
-
Chinatown residents in Ottawa frustrated after statues defaced or stolen
Several art installations in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood have been defaced or stolen since they were installed earlier this year.
-
Carleton Place hospital closing ER Monday night
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital is again closing its emergency department because of an ongoing nursing shortage.
-
Heat warning issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Minden Urgent Care Clinic kept busy during first weekend of operation
Without an Emergency Department, a new urgent care clinic in Minden was kept busy this weekend as it opened its doors for the first time.
-
Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in Clearview Township crash
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-altering injuries after a crash in Clearview Township.
-
Waterloo region under heat warning
Environment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
-
Nine-year-old Cambridge cyclist aims to ride 100 km for cancer research
For the past three years, a Cambridge, Ont. boy has been travelling incredible distances on two wheels – all in support of cancer research.
-
Ontario adds 300 new spaces in paramedic college programs, 18 more spots coming to Conestoga College
In the hopes of getting more ambulances on the road, colleges across Ontario will get 300 new spaces in their paramedic programs, Minister of Health Sylvia Jones announced Thursday.
-
Heat warning issued for London and surrounding areas
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for London, Ont.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital after collision Monday evening
One person was been rushed to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle Monday evening
-
'Targeting the Food Bank': London Food Bank suffers pair of bizarre break-ins
Officials at the London Food Bank (LFB) feel they were targeted after a pair of bizarre break-ins over the weekend.
-
Enhanced police presence in Lakeshore Monday evening
According to a social media post by police, the presence was in the area of West Belle River Road between County Road 22 and County Road 42.
-
Former Windsor circus school students trying to overcome this challenge
A group of aerialists who have teamed up to take the spirit of the former Windsor Circus School to new heights say they are facing difficulties in securing a permanent training facility.
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings issued for several Quebec regions on Wednesday
Special weather statements with heat warnings were issued early on Wednesday by Environment Canada for the day and for Thursday in several regions of Quebec.
-
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
-
Quebec Superior Court authorizes class action against Videotron
Videotron residential customers may be eligible for a class action authorized Monday by the Quebec Superior Court.
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
-
'You're going to have to pay it no matter what': Maritimers come to terms with federal carbon tax
Two days after the federal carbon tax took effect in Atlantic Canada, residents of Saint John, N.B., are coming to terms with their new reality at the pumps.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
Trapper, Manitoba Conservation hunting down coyote after attack
A highly-skilled trapper and Manitoba Conservation officers are looking for the coyote that attacked a young child in North Kildonan.
-
Sandy Bay woman wanted for second degree murder: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a woman from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in connection to a recent homicide.
-
Winnipeg cyclist in critical condition after hit and run: Police
A 63-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a hit and run Friday evening.
-
Hundreds volunteer to clean up after tornado hits south central Alberta
Clean up continues in Mountain View County after a terrifying tornado touched down between Didsbury and Carstairs on Canada Day.
-
Bull rider dies at rodeo event on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
A young bull rider is dead after suffering what appeared to be a head injury Sunday evening at the Chiniki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
-
Man accused of murdering his mom in northwest Calgary
In the aftermath of a Calgary woman's death last week, her adult son has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Brick Invitational brings once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to young hockey players
The 34th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament began Sunday.
-
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
-
Edmonton Oilers' prospects lace up for annual development camp
Just days after this year's NHL entry draft, Edmonton Oilers' prospects hit the ice in Edmonton for the team's annual development camp.
-
‘I don’t scare easy’: Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
Palliative care doctor calls for broader change as province discusses allowing MAiD at St. Paul’s Hospital
Allowing medically assisted dying at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver isn't good enough, says a palliative care doctor who wants to see an end to all religious exemptions that force patients in B.C. to transfer in order to access MAiD.
-
Man shot dead in Coquitlam
One man is dead after a shooting in Coquitlam Sunday evening.
-
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
-
Ten years after Megantic, experts say stricter rules, tougher enforcement needed
Kathy Fox still remembers the looks on the faces of the grieving family members on the morning in August 2014, as she tried to explain how the Lac-Megantic rail disaster had happened.
-
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
-
Changes to Twitter show walls are closing in on Elon Musk's 'digital town square': expert
When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he said he wanted to turn the blue bird app into a “digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs could be debated in a healthy manner.” But one technology expert says Musk’s vision for the app is starting to crumble.
-
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
-
'Very encouraging': Scientists discover way to boost honey bee immune systems, ward off deadly viruses
A new method of boosting the immune systems of honey bees could help the pollinator ward off different types of deadly viruses, a recent study has found.
-
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
-
Indiana Jones' box office destiny? A lukewarm US$60 million debut in North America
Indiana Jones, and executives at the Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm, made a somewhat dispiriting discovery this weekend. Moviegoers didn't rush to the theatre in significant numbers to see 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and say goodbye to Harrison Ford as the iconic archaeologist.
-
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies at 19
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19.
-
United Airlines gets a handle on cancelled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
U.S. air travellers could breathe a little easier Monday, as a break in stormy weather -- and lighter schedules a day before the July 4 holiday -- helped airlines keep more flights moving on time.
-
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher ahead of July 4th holiday in U.S.
World shares rose Monday as investors took heart from reports that show inflation is abating, which might enable the Federal Reserve to back away from interest rate hikes.
-
‘I don’t scare easy’: Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
-
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup
Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.
-
'A dream come true': Max Domi follows in father's footsteps, joins Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
-
Fernandez advances, Auger-Aliassime upset in first-round action at Wimbledon
Leylah Fernandez moved on while Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered an upset loss in first-round action Monday at Wimbledon.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.