Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.

In an update shared Sunday afternoon, the agency said Canadian officials in Israel are in contact with local authorities in an effort to confirm those reports and to gather more information.

Global Affairs Canada says there are currently 1,419 registered Canadians in Israel and 492 in the Palestinian territories, but cautioned that such registration is voluntary and provides an incomplete picture of Canadians abroad.

As of Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said it has responded to 429 inquiries since the beginning of the conflict related to travel advice and advisories for Israel and Gaza, the status of the airport and flights, the overall security situation and options for leaving the country.

Global Affairs is urging Canadians on the ground in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to shelter in place and limit their movements, and to monitor local media for the latest information.

Due to the crisis in Israel, the government also warned that operations at land borders with Jordan could be affected.

Air Canada has suspended flights between Tel Aviv and airports in Toronto and Montreal. Global Affairs says other major airlines have also suspended flight service.

