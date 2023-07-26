Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88

Journalist and politican Pat Carney of Saturna Island, British Columbia, stands with Governor General David Johnston after she was invested into the Order of Canada as member during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Friday September 16 2011 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand Journalist and politican Pat Carney of Saturna Island, British Columbia, stands with Governor General David Johnston after she was invested into the Order of Canada as member during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Friday September 16 2011 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social