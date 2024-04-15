'Fire in the sky:' Canadian family in Israel says it's business as usual after attack

First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
The rumbles and tremors rattling Leah Appel's Jerusalem apartment building jolted her from sleep around 1:45 on Sunday morning.
Unbeknownst to her at the time, Iran had just unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles at targets inside Israel in what observers around the world fear could mark a dramatic escalation of regional tensions already at a boiling point due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
Appel, a Montreal native who moved to Israel with her husband after the Oct. 7 attack on that country, said Iran's weekend offensive was unlike anything she had ever experienced in Canada.
"It felt like 1000 ton weights had been dropped in the apartment above our apartment and our whole room was shaking," she said in a call from Jerusalem.
"I said to (my husband), 'Moshe, what is that?' He opened the window and there was just fire in the sky."
The sound of warning sirens soon prompted the Appels and their two children to grab bags pre-packed with food and clothing and troop down to the apartment's bomb shelter.
While Israeli forces and their allies were intercepting 99 per cent of the roughly 300 projectiles fired at Israeli targets, the Appels and other families in their building huddled together to share supplies and comfort frightened children.
Moshe Appel eventually went out with a few others to look around their neighbourhood.
By 2:30 a.m., he said the sky was clear and everything was quiet.
Despite the speedy resolution, Moshe Appel said the onslaught from Iran was the most intense incident the family has witnessed since emigrating from Canada nearly three months ago.
"This was a very significant attack," he said. "This was essentially hundreds of drones and missiles, which if we didn't have the defence system that we in Israel had, could potentially cause serious harm."
The offensive came less than two weeks after an airstrike blamed on Israel destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria and killed two Iranian generals.
Moshe Appel said Israel's Iron Dome -- the country's anti-missile defence system -- made him feel safer in the country's capital than he ever felt in Canada.
Sunday was the first day of the Israeli work week, and in spite of a disruption in sleep, he said life in Jerusalem resumed its usual rhythm without missing a beat.
"Around 8 'o'clock on Sunday morning, people were at the cafes, people were at the park, people got on the bus, they went to work. They were getting ready for Passover, it was just business as usual," he said.
"Well, the siren went off, everything's fine. Now we're OK. It's time to go to work. That's just how it is here."
Leah Appel said her 10-year-old son went back to sleep on a mattress in the building bomb shelter almost as soon as she covered him with a blanket.
"He knew he was safe among his friends," she said. "He slept through it. He woke up this morning, and he went to the park."
The couple's 11-year-old daughter has been following the news closely. She went to bed dressed and had an emergency bag packed so she could get up and leave immediately.
The Appels said they "really hope" Iran's offensive marks the worst of things and tensions start to subside.
They described the attack as "frustrating and said it could've destroyed holy sites that are important to Muslims, Christians and Jews alike.
"My understanding is that Israel wants to retaliate. The world at large is just sort of telling us not to. I'm not sure about the wisdom one way or the other," Leah Appel said.
"If we don't retaliate, it gives (Israel's enemies) a chance to sort of rebuild and try to attack us again. If we do retaliate, it can sort of drag our resources away from the things that we're concentrating on now. I feel like it's probably not good, either way, because you don't really want a war. Right? Nobody ever wants a war."
Back in Canada on Sunday, the Iranian attack ushered in a long night of mixed emotions for Francis Weil. The president of the Moncton Jewish Community watched the unfolding drama on TV from his home in New Brunswick and fielded dozens of messages from those who feared the assault would cause harm.
But Weil said he had "confidence" Israel had the systems in place to hold the attack at bay.
"My reaction is mainly that why did Iran not realize that they were just wasting their time and their money shooting at Israel," he said. "For me, it was quite obvious that the thing would not succeed."
In Tehran, meanwhile, news of Iran's offensive came as a surprise to Alireza Ghandchi.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., resident, who is visiting his parents in the Iranian capital for Ramadan, said most people there don't see the point of launching such an attack. He described the effort as more of a display of power and a show of might rather than anything substantial.
Still, he recognized in an interview the attack could well trigger retaliation from Israel. A key minister in the country's war cabinet said Sunday Israel would "collect the price from Iran, in the way and at the time that suits us."
The mood in Tehran is one of fear, Ghandchi said, adding residents worry an attack could come at night.
"The people are tense and they are worried ... I hope things calm down."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.
With files from The Associated Press
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.
Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.
The winning bidder of more than a dozen unopened boxes of classic hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home says he's feeling remorse over his $3.7-million-dollar purchase after hearing how sad the runner-up was upon losing out.
Police say they are still searching for a teenage boy who went into the water in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Sunday night and did not resurface.
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
The cybersecurity firm BrandShield has taken down more than 250 websites selling fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs in the GLP-1 class, the company’s CEO Yoav Keren told Reuters.
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Decked-out in purple, motorists in everything from hot rods to an old Ford pickup rolled around Richmond on Sunday, hoping to drive away stigma around toxic drug use.
As Iran launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend, a local Jewish leader was in Tel Aviv.
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
Police say they are still searching for a teenage boy who went into the water in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Sunday night and did not resurface.
A 700-metre stretch of the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto is now running on two lanes in each direction for the foreseeable future and some drivers are already expecting traffic to get worse
Toronto is set to see a mostly sunny start to the week before another spring storm rolls in on Wednesday and Thursday.
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and Gatineau will begin testing plastic free, fibre hot beverage lids, the company announced on Monday.
Shaken residents of Ottawa worked Sunday to process the aftermath of an apparent fight that killed a teenager in Centretown on Friday night.
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused major damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
The Quebec coroner's public hearings into the deaths of two Saint-Urbain volunteer firefighters who lost their lives on May 1, 2023, during a flood in the Charlevoix region begin Monday.
The latest spat between Quebec and Ottawa over immigration is based on politics and not the reality of the labour market, says the head of a major employers group.
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
A local brewery is launching a new beer in honour of Joey Moss, a well-loved Edmontonian and Oilers celebrity.
A Glenora home was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died following a two-vehicle collision in Derby Junction, N.B., on Saturday.
There were plenty of tears and lots of hugs as HMCS Montreal prepared to deploy on Operation Horizon in the Indo-Pacific.
Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.
Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
Turning the pages of a book is a skill many people take for granted. But for Terri Sleeva, it's a form of independence she recently reclaimed thanks to Daniel Molder and his page turning robot.
Regina's northwest YMCA was forced to evacuate due to a chlorine gas leak.
A Winnipeg man is in custody after fleeing from officers in Regina – which involved a several story high leap from an apartment building.
A mystery object that crashed through a roof, a police raid of a Cambridge spa, and Premier Ford addressing the Wilmot land acquisition controversy round out the most-read stories of the week.
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
OPP are looking to confirm the safety of a person who was reportedly heard screaming “Help!” near the Harriston Greenway Trail.
A 16-year-old boy is dead following a high speed crash that injured two others on Sunday.
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
Turning the pages of a book is a skill many people take for granted. But for Terri Sleeva, it's a form of independence she recently reclaimed thanks to Daniel Molder and his page turning robot.
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
Kapuskasing’s mayor, David Plourde, has written an open letter to his member of parliament looking to get the forestry sector what he says is a much-needed shot in the arm. In his letter, he tells Carol Hughes solutions to Canada’s housing crisis can be found in the woods.
OPP are looking to confirm the safety of a person who was reportedly heard screaming “Help!” near the Harriston Greenway Trail.
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
From the top of the Canadian country music charts with the band Prairie Oyster, along with other musical icons, to a hospital bed fighting for his life.
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday after a crash in downtown Barrie.
A section of 5th Line in Essa Township has been closed this weekend due to deteriorating road conditions.
A 12-year-old local with autism has been recognized for his creativity and video game coding.
As a seasoned guitar player and the owner of a music-themed lounge in downtown Windsor, Michael Showers knows a thing or two about the power of a good melody on a person’s soul — but his mission to walk more than 850 kilometres through four U.S. states might be his greatest hit yet.
Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.
The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club, as players took part in one last bonspiel before the clubhouse closes for good.
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis.
Police in Saanich, B.C., have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested an Elliot Lake man for refusing to provide a breath sample after leaving a local bar last week.
Provincial police say there has been a surge in online and telephone fraud attempts in northern Ontario recently.
Long-term care nurses and other health care professionals across the province – including those in northern Ontario – held information pickets on Friday ahead of upcoming contract negotiations.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
The Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he is willing to negotiate with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who plans to adopt the Quebec model of federal-provincial relations when it comes to issues like housing.
The cybersecurity firm BrandShield has taken down more than 250 websites selling fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs in the GLP-1 class, the company’s CEO Yoav Keren told Reuters.
A new study calls for targeted harm-reduction policies after finding a quarter of deaths among people in their 20s and 30s were due to opioids in 2021.
In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis.
A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taking part in an animal behaviour study and collecting data on how they reacted during the rare phenomenon.
London-based model Alexsandrah has a twin, but not in the way you’d expect: Her counterpart is made of pixels instead of flesh and blood.
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales amid an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.
Housing has become one of the most talked about topics in Canada, as the country deals with high interest rates affecting mortgages and approvals.
The CEO of Porter Airlines says Ottawa could see new flights to destinations like Florida's gulf coast, California, Las Vegas, and the Caribbean in the near future.
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Scottie Scheffler pulled ahead in the Masters with magnificent shots Sunday and poured it on along the back nine at Augusta National for a four-under 68 to claim his second green jacket in three years.
Fans will be seeing purple at the Olympics when athletes try to set records at this summer's Paris Games. In a move away from a more traditional red-brick clay colour, an Olympic track is going purple for the first time.
Canada beat the United States 6-5 on Sunday in a breathtaking women's world hockey championship gold medal game.
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
A police operation into stolen vehicles showed how Canada’s second-largest port in Montreal has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.