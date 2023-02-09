Fabuloso cleaner recalled by Health Canada due to microbial hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall for certain bottles of Fabuloso’s lavender-scented multi-purpose cleaner because of a possible microbial hazard.

The health agency says anyone who has the affected cleaning product should stop using it right away and dispose of it safely according to local waste guidelines.

The recall pertains to 1.65-litre bottles of the cleaner, with the manufacturing codes 3015US78 or 3016US78. You can also check the cleaner for the barcode 035000977588 to determine if your bottle is being recalled.

The manufacturer says more than 21,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada.

The cleaner doesn’t have the proper levels of preservatives in it, which can “lead to the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms,” according to Health Canada.

The health agency adds bacteria such as this wouldn’t usually affect someone with a healthy immune system, however, those with weakened immune systems could be at risk.

As of Feb. 6, no serious injuries have been reported in either Canada or the U.S.

If you have one of the bottles being recalled, you can contact Colgate-Palmolive at 1-800-268-6757 for a full refund, however, you will need to take pictures of the barcode or manufacturing number on the bottle to get your money back.

For more information, visit the company’s website.

The barcode on the back of a bottle of Fabuloso brand lavender-scented multi-purpose cleaner