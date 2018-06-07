

CTVNews.ca Staff





On election day in Ontario, officials are urging excited citizens to think twice before taking a selfie with their ballot.

Taking a selfie with a completed ballot is a violation of the province’s Election Act because it undermines the secrecy of the vote, Elections Ontario says.

A photo of a completed ballot, even if it’s not in a selfie, is also a violation of the law.

Before the 2015 federal election, Elections Canada said voters could be influenced if they were allowed to take photos showing their choice at the ballot box.

Instead of posing with your ballot, why not express your enthusiasm for the democratic process by posing with one of the Elections Ontario signs that designate your local polling stations? There’s no law against that.