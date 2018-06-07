

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Despite reports of technical problems at various electronic polling stations across the province, Elections Ontario says voting is running smoothly at the majority of locations.

In an emailed statement to CP24 on Thursday, the provincial elections agency acknowledged there have been reports of technical issues at a “few voting locations,” but said that 99.5 per cent of the technology-enabled stations have been operating successfully.

They did not identify how many locations or which ones have been affected.

In a first for the province, Ontario has introduced the use of “e-Poll books” and “vote tabulators” devices at its polling stations. The new e-Poll book is a digital database intended to replace paper lists with voters’ names and information while the vote tabulator tallies ballots electronically.

The technology is intended to speed up the voting and ballot-counting process, Elections Ontario said last month.

However, there have been reports of long line ups forming at some polling stations on Thursday due to problems with the electronic devices.

One Toronto voter told CP24 that he wasn’t able to vote at Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School on St. Clair Avenue on Thursday morning because workers were unable to find his name in the e-Poll book.

Others took to social media to express their frustration with the new voting process.

In the event of a technical problem, Elections Canada said poll officials have been trained to revert to the traditional paper method of voting.

“This includes using a paper list of electors, where the poll official will manually strike-off the elector who has voted and will manually update a paper copy to identify the strike-offs,” spokesperson Cara Des Granges said in the statement.

Polls opened at 9 a.m. and are expected to close at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

#ElectionDay The tabulator machine at Spruce Court public school is down in the Toronto-Centre area. Not currently taking electronic or paper votes. #ElectionsOntario — incodwetrusttoronto@gmail.com (@incodwetrustyyz) June 7, 2018

.@ElectionsON ...so trying to vote. No one can get the ballot machine to work at #sprucecourt in #cabbagatown. I’m going to have to leave and my vote will not be counted. Why is my vote being suppressed through incompetence? — Avery N (@abnto) June 7, 2018