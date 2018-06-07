Ontario Election Results since 1867

Below is a chart breaking down every election in the province since 1867. Click the party names to sort by seats won, or scroll below for notes on some of the more interesting outcomes in history.

In Ontario’s 150-year voting history, every election but two has been won by either the Liberals or the Conservatives.

The first Ontario election ended in a draw. The Liberal and Conservative parties agreed to form a Conservative-led coalition government, naming John Sandfield Macdonald premier.

1905

The Conservatives jumped up to 69 seats and claimed their first outright victory as a party.

After 34 years of Liberal rule, the Conservatives would be in office for most of the next 30 years.

1919

After running without a party leader, the United Farmers of Ontario formed a coalition government with the Labour Party following their victory.

The group is one of only two parties other than the Liberal and Conservative parties to ever win an Ontario election.

1943

The Conservatives narrowly defeated the surprising Co-operative Commonwealth Party. The victory would kick off 42 years of Conservative rule in the province.

The Co-operative Commonwealth Party also became the official opposition. The party would later become the NDP in 1961 after failing to ever take office.

1985

Despite taking only 48 seats to the Conservatives’ 52, the Liberals formed an NDP-backed minority government a month after the election, following a vote of no confidence.

1990

The New Democratic Party, led by Bob Rae, won their first election with a dramatic swing from Liberal voters.

2011

The Liberals took 53 seats in an election with the lowest voter turnout in history. Only 49.2 per cent of eligible voters went to the polls, dipping below the previous low of 52.5 per cent in 2007.