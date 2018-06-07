TORONTO -- Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has won the Ontario election and will become the province’s next premier.

By clinching a majority of the province’s seats, Ford and his slate of PC candidates will take control of Queen’s Park. It’s been 15 years since the party last controlled the legislature.

It’s a decisive victory for the one-time Toronto city councillor and family businessman who took over the party only three months ago. The last time Ford ran for public office was the 2014 Toronto mayoral election, when he lost to Toronto Mayor John Tory.

It also marks a stunning loss for Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne, who won a majority government in 2014 but slowly watched that support crumble. On Saturday, Wynne conceded that she expected to lose the election, but urged her supporters to show up and vote.

It’s also a disappointing night for NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, whose support surged in recent polls but did not materialize on election day.

TORONTO -- No matter who becomes Ontario’s next premier, tonight will be a defining night for Ford Nation.

If Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford wins, it will mark a stunning political leap for the one-time Toronto city councillor, family businessman and failed mayoral candidate.

It would also make Ford one of the most powerful politicians in Canada and potentially end the friendly relationship between the federal Liberal government and the Ontario Liberal government, which has held power for the last 15 years.

But if he loses, it would be a decisive rejection of the newly elected PC leader only three months into the job.

Either way, Ford was set to gather his supporters at the Toronto Congress Centre, a convention centre near Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, on Thursday evening.

Ford’s campaign bus was driven inside the convention centre and parked in the foyer, where “Team Ford” and “For the People” shirts left over from the campaign were to be handed out to supporters. Supporters are expected to arrive around 7 p.m., with the first results coming in after 9 p.m.

Ahead of the results, Melissa Lantsman, head of Doug Ford’s war room, said the PCs are focused on knocking on doors and getting “every single last vote” before polls close.

The single biggest issue this election, she says, is change.

“I think that this election is one of change, where there is an incredible desire for a change in government. And that has a lot to do with the fact that over the last 15 years Ontario has been unaffordable and become uncompetitive,” she told CTVNews.ca from the campaign event.

“That’s the clear message that Doug Ford brings to the election.”

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne has acknowledged that change is on the horizon, and conceded the election on Saturday. Still, she urged Liberal voters to support her party in hopes of keeping an NDP or PC minority government in check.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has tried to capitalize on a message of change, billing her party as “Change for the Better.”

But Lantsman accused the NDP of being “no better” than the Liberals at managing the province, and pointed out a $1.4 billion costing mistake in their election platform -- a mistake Horwath has acknowledged and fixed.

The PC plan is focused on promises such as lowering gas prices, lowering hydro rates and cutting taxes for the middle class, Lantsman said.

The NDP and Liberals have slammed Ford for not making good on his promise to release a costed platform that explains in detail how he’d pay for his platform.

Lantsman suggested that the issue, at least in part, is due to the Liberals.

“I think that every one of those promises has a cost associated with them, and we don’t know the state of the books in Ontario. The Liberals left us with a deficit that was one day $6 billion, the next day $12 billion, so we really don’t know the state of affairs,” she said.

Among the crowd was 19-year-old Martin Badger from Burlington, Ont., who gained some online attention for a question he asked the three leaders at the final leadership debate.

Badger asked how each of the leaders planned to pay for the additional services promised in their plans. Following their answers, Badger — who admits he was already leaning PC — decided to support Ford.

He called his reasoning “a process of elimination” and said that, as a young person, he thinks Doug Ford is most likely to deliver the smallest deficit.

“There is no doubt that Doug Ford should’ve put out a fully costed platform long ago, and even what he has now is not fully costed. It doesn’t have the depth of expenses that the NDP or even the Green Party has. But I look at it more as I can guarantee that the NDP will have a tremendous deficit and add a tremendous amount to the debt, when with the Conservatives, it’s a chance,” Badger said.

The Millennial vote is highly sought this election; this year marks the first time Millennials eligible to vote outnumber Baby Boomers. Badger said that, as a young PC supporter, he considers himself an anomaly among his peers.

“Most people look at the Liberals and the NDP as the hip or more modern kind of party while they look at the Conservatives as old and outdated,” he said.

“But one thing that I’ve noticed with a lot of people my age is that they aren’t voting. And more importantly, they’re not voting informed.”

Polls suggest a tight race. Initially the PCs held a clear lead, but Horwath -- who campaigned on a promise of $12-per-day child care and dental care coverage, among other promises -- appeared to narrow that advantage in the final few weeks.

Several recent polls put Ford and Horwath in a neck-and-neck tie, around 38 per cent, with Wynne trailing in a distant third.

Of course, polls have been wrong, and the results entirely depend on who shows up to vote. Keen to mobilize his base, Ford spent his last week touring across the province to rally his supporters and stoke fear about the NDP, which he calls “radical” and dangerous for the economy.

Polls suggest Ford’s support is strongest in eastern Ontario and in the Greater Toronto Area suburbs, Hamilton and Niagara regions. The NDP appears poised to win seats in northern Ontario, southwestern Ontario and in Toronto.

Polls depict a dire situation for the Liberals, which appear only competitive in select ridings in Toronto and Ottawa.

The Toronto Congress Centre is strategic location, tucked inside Ford’s riding of Etobicoke North. It also holds some personal significance.

It’s the same complex where Ford’s brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, launched his re-election campaign in 2014. He eventually dropped out of the race due to a cancer diagnosis, with Doug Ford stepping in to fill his place. Ford later lost to current Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The venue also played host to a celebration of life for Rob Ford, who died of cancer in 2016. He was 46.

Following his brother’s death, Doug Ford vowed to keep his family’s political legacy alive.

“The Ford family will forever serve Toronto, the entire province and all of Canada,” Ford said at the funeral, held in a Toronto church, with John Tory and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne present.

He added: “Don’t worry -- Ford Nation will continue.”

An unprecedented race

It’s been a tumultuous lead-up to election day, with plenty of twists and turns.

Ford won the leadership seat in March when he eked out a narrow victory over PC MPP Christine Elliott. Toronto lawyer Caroline Mulroney and social conservative advocate Tanya Granic Allen also ran.

The vote was called after former PC leader Patrick Brown resigned from the post following allegations of sexual misconduct from two women.

Brown calls the allegations false and has since filed an $8-million defamation lawsuit against CTV News, which was first to report on the allegations.

CTV News stands by its reporting and will vigorously defend it in court.

The campaign trail has been no stranger to controversy. Most recently, Rob Ford’s widow, Renata Ford, accused Doug Ford of mishandling her late husband’s estate and causing financial harm to her family.

In a lawsuit filed three days before the election by Renata Ford and her two children, the family alleges that Doug Ford mismanaged the family business and destroyed the value of the family company, Deco Labels, with Randy Ford, another Ford sibling.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $15 million from the defendants.

Doug Ford called it “heartbreaking” that his brother’s widow launched the lawsuit in the final days of the campaign. Ford said the accusations are “false and without merit,” and expressed concern for his niece and nephew.

Two weeks before election day, the Liberals accused Ford of selling bogus party memberships and intimidating a potential candidate for the party.

The Liberals released audio recordings that they said proved that Ford and Kinga Surma, a former city staffer under Rob Ford and PC candidate, told potential supporters that they would not have to pay for a party membership. That would violate party rules.

The Liberals also accused Ford of intimidating potential PC candidate Pina Martino, interim chief of staff for former PC leader Patrick Brown, by following her home in his vehicle.

Ford denied all the allegations, describing them as the Liberals trying to “change the channel on their mismanagement, scandal and waste.”

Ford has also faced uncomfortable questions about an alleged data breach linked to his party. PC candidate Simmer Sandhu resigned abruptly in May, a week after he was linked to the alleged breach of data at the 407 ETR toll highway.

York Regional Police said they are investigating the case as an “inside theft.” About 60,000 users’ information was compromised in the alleged breach.

Ford has distanced himself from the alleged data breach and blamed his predecessor, Patrick Brown.

"This goes back to Patrick Brown," Ford said. "You want to get answers on this, Patrick Brown was the leader under this whole group of people.”

After the news broke, the NDP demanded that Elections Ontario investigation 12 nominations contests for PC candidates.

The PCs also engaged in some political mudslinging. The party surfaced a Facebook post allegedly made by an NDP candidate in 2013 that quoted Adolf Hitler. The PCs have also built a website describing NDP candidates as 9/11 truthers, “bigots” and anti-mining activists.

Horwath responded to those accusations, calling the Hitler post a “despicable meme.” She also suggested that Ford’s team has been rifling through social media to find dirt on her candidates.

"There have been a couple of things that (Progressive Conservative Leader Doug) Ford and his team have decided to go back years and years and years and mine through Facebook," Horwath said last week.

"If that's how he wants to spend his time and how his team want to spend their time then they can have at it. What I can tell you is this, my team does not have three on-going police units ... looking into my candidates possibly using stolen information from the 407 to help them get nominated."

Ford’s promises

Doug Ford has made plenty of promises along the campaign trail. But he’s been criticized by his opponents for breaking a promise to release a complete pricing breakdown of how he plans to pay for those initiatives.

Among Ford’s proposed policies:

Scrap the Liberals’ proposed $15 minimum wage

Bring back $1 beer

Allow beer, wine, cider and coolers to be sold in corner stores

Cut the price of gas by 10 cents by stopping the carbon tax, eliminating the cap-and-trade system and reducing the province’s gas tax

Cut $6 billion from Ontario’s budget without laying off any public employees

Cut corporate tax rates to 10.5 per cent from 11.5 per cent to bring new businesses to Ontario

Spend $1.9 billion on mental health and addiction support

Re-open debate on the sex education curriculum

Cut the cost of hydro by 12 per cent for the average family

Cut hospital wait times, open new long-term care beds

Family legacy

Ford has often distanced himself from other politicians and railed against a culture of political insiders at Queens Park. But the Ford family itself has deep ties to politics, both at the municipal and provincial levels.

Ford entered politics in 2010 as a Toronto city councilor alongside his brother, the late mayor Rob Ford. Their father, Doug Ford Sr., served as a PC MPP for an Etobicoke riding for one term in the late 1990s. Ford’s nephew, Michael Ford, is currently a Toronto city councilor.

The Ford brothers gained national attention under their tenure in Toronto city hall, and their bumper-sticker political slogans were well known. Together, they railed against “liberal elites” and vowed to stop what they considered excessive spending by the city, or “the gravy train.”

Doug Ford captured headlines for getting in a public spat with acclaimed author Margaret Atwood over library cuts, saying “I don’t even know her.”

Ford’s attendance record in city council was also the subject of criticism. In 2014, he missed 54 per cent of city council votes, giving him the third-worst attendance record on council.

In 2013, Mayor Rob Ford was accused of appearing in a video smoking what appeared to be crack cocaine. Ford initially denied the allegations, published by the Toronto Star and Gawker.

At the height of the crack scandal, the Globe and Mail published a story in which 10 unnamed sources told the newspaper that Doug Ford dealt hashish for several years during the 1980s.

In an interview with CTV Toronto at the time, Doug Ford flatly denied the report.

“There is no truth to it. Very simple,” Ford said. “I don’t believe in drugs, I don’t condone drugs, I don’t use drugs.”

Rob Ford later admitted to smoking crack cocaine. The notorious video, which was linked to a case against his friend Sando Lisi, was eventually released to the public in 2016.

Doug Ford took over the family business, Deco Labels, in 2002 when he became the company’s president. He’s served as the company’s co-director since 2011 and left management to older brother Randy Ford.

With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press