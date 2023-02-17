Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
Canadian and American officials won't know exactly what the balloon was capable of -- and what information it captured -- until it is analyzed.
But Maj.-Gen. Paul Prevost of the Canadian Armed Forces strategic joint staff said it did not pass over particularly sensitive sites in Canada.
"It came down pretty much from Alaska down into Yukon and into central B.C.," Prevost said.
"So pretty much between the border of Alberta and the coast. There was no Canadian Forces infrastructure of significance along its path.
Prevost made the comments before the House of Commons defence committee on Friday while appearing alongside the deputy commander of Norad, Lt.-Gen. Alain Pelletier.
It was the first opportunity parliamentarians have had to question senior military officers about the Chinese balloon and three other objects that have been shot from the skies over North America since Feb. 4.
That includes one shot down over central Yukon last Saturday, which Pelletier described as a "suspected balloon," and another taken down over Lake Huron on Sunday.
Searches for those two objects as well as a third shot down off the coast of Alaska on Feb. 10 were launched, with the RCMP, Canadian military and Canadian Coast Guard all tapped to help. The search in Lake Huron has since been suspended.
Pelletier confirmed that the Chinese balloon, which was first detected entering Alaskan airspace on Jan. 28, travelled through Canada on Jan. 30 and 31 before re-entering the U.S., where its presence was publicly revealed.
"Norad monitored the flight path of the balloon for most of its flight path over Canada," he said.
He added there were "some radar gaps throughout some of its flight path. ΓÇª The high-altitude surveillance balloon of (the People's Republic of China) came in proximity to some of the Canadian bases, but I cannot speak of the actual response of those Canadian bases."
Canada has several military bases in Alberta and B.C., including one of its main fighter jet wings in Cold Lake, Alta. However, Prevost downplayed any security breach, saying: "There was no Canadian Forces infrastructure of significance along its path."
Pelletier said the Canadian and American militaries are nonetheless keen to find out more about the balloon's capabilities, including not only its ability to gather information but whether it could be used for other purposes.
The two senior Canadian military officers were also grilled about the other three objects taken down after the Chinese balloon, and whether Canada's aging CF-18s were capable of destroying them.
U.S. President Joe Biden suggested on Thursday the three objects shot down over Alaska, Yukon and Lake Huron did not pose a threat to national security.
Pelletier and Prevost did not offer much in the way of additional details, and instead emphasized the importance of finding those objects to determine what they were. At the same time, they appeared to concede that those searches will come up empty.
The RCMP announced Thursday that it was suspending its search in Lake Huron, blaming deteriorating weather conditions and a low probability of success. Meanwhile, Prevost described the search in Yukon as trying to find "a needle in a snow bank."
"The one in Yukon specifically landed in mountainous terrain with about a metre to a metre and a half of snow," he said. "Picture an object falling from 20,000 feet into that snow."
However, Prevost said whatever they were, "what we know is those objects were unauthorized and unwanted."
Prevost also told committee members that an American F-22 destroyed the suspected balloon over Yukon instead of a Canadian CF-18 because of timing, saying two Canadian jets scrambled to the area were about five minutes away when the shot was taken.
"The F-18s had been scrambled," he said. "The F-18s had a good chance of taking an engagement there. But we liked to go with the first opportunity, which was the F-22 just as it crossed the border."
Some have questioned whether Canada's aging fighter jets had the capability to destroy a small, slow-moving balloon at high altitude, particularly as their combat sensors and weapons are outdated and have yet to be upgraded.
Prevost said the CF-18s were carrying an older version of the type of missile that the F-22 used to destroy the balloon over Yukon, and that tests would have been conducted before a shot was taken.
"The F-18, we thought on that object, would have been able to attempt it," he said. "It was going to be the first attempt from an F-18. And before taking that shot, there's a few tests we would have been able to see if we had a good shot on it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Read the full transcript of Emergencies Act inquiry Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s statement
The public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s mammoth five-volume report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to invoke the act. CTVNews.ca has a full transcript of his statement.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
BREAKING | Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from rape trial
Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the 'Access Hollywood' tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.
John Tory's office window egged on his last day in office
Someone threw eggs at Mayor John Tory’s windows as he began his last day in office on Friday morning.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis. Watch 'Amazing Grace' Saturday at 7 p.m.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford’s delayed reaction to Freedom Convoy made Ottawa feel abandoned, report finds
A lack of engagement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford left Ottawa feeling abandoned by their provincial government during the “Freedom Convoy” protests, a federal report found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Series of policing failures' contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' spinning out of control, inquiry finds
The 'Freedom Convoy' protests would not have spun out of control if not for a series of failures by the Ottawa Police Service, the commission examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act has found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Barrie
-
Murder charge against former fire captain James Schwalm upgraded in wife’s death
CTV News has learned that the second-degree murder charge against former Brampton fire captain James Schwalm was withdrawn and upgraded to first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Ashley Schwalm.
-
Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic chaos on Highway 400 in Barrie
Police closed the southbound lanes along Highway 400 in Barrie shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday for a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Baysville brothers turn cans into cash to help those in need
Bruce and Douglas Thomas are making a difference in their community one can at a time.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain halts ION service
People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Road closed after crash outside Stratford
Stratford police say officers are on scene at a crash on Line 20 between Road 113 and Road 119, about 10 minutes southwest of Stratford.
London
-
'It was truly a team effort': LHSC recounts race to save baby Waylon
After 20-month-old Waylon Saunders fell through the ice on a pool at his babysitter’s house last month and was submerged for five minutes, it was a race against the clock to the save the toddler’s life. Three weeks after his brush with death, the team at London Health Sciences Centre are recounting the herculean undertaking it took to save young Waylon.
-
'Project Oasis': Sarnia police announce $3.2 million drug bust on Friday
During a press conference held on Friday, police in Sarnia, Ont. announced details of 'Project Oasis,' a $3.2 million drug seizure that has resulted in multiple charges against two London, Ont. men. Some of the seized items include 15 kg of fentanyl, 3.4 kg of cocaine, weapons and cash.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Windsor
-
Windsor Police Service issue statement as Emergencies Act final report released
The Public Order Emergency Commission will release their final report on the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act. The act was initially invoked on Feb.14, 2022 to remove the Freedom Convoy demonstration from Ottawa.
-
Union members at Windsor Salt mine begin job action on Friday
Approximately 250 workers from Windsor Salt’s Ojibway mine, the evaporation plant and office staff hit the picket lines at 12:01 Friday morning.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
Teen boy allegedly used bear spray to steal from online seller: Montreal police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with four Montreal robberies involving buy-and-sell websites. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teen allegedly arranged in-person meetings with online sellers and then used force to steal whatever item they were selling. In one instance, a victim was sprayed with bear repellent.
-
Ottawa open to higher speeds for proposed rail connecting Toronto and Quebec City
The federal government remains convinced that a high-frequency rail (HFR) line is the best option to serve the corridor between Toronto and Quebec City. However, if private companies can speed up travel times on certain sections, Ottawa will listen.
Atlantic
-
Schools across the Maritimes closed due to latest round of winter weather
A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple
A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal.
-
New Brunswick decides against proposed French education plan
The New Brunswick government has done an about-face when it comes to French language instruction in the province.
Winnipeg
-
$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.
-
'We cannot accept blockades': Goertzen warns convoy participants in Manitoba
Manitoba's justice minister issued a strong warning to people participating in a convoy in the province this weekend.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Calgary
-
Fatal house fire possibly linked to domestic dispute, Calgary police say
Calgary police say the death of a man at a northwest house fire on Friday could be connected to a domestic incident.
-
Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing
Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.
-
Calgary MP Ron Liepert won't seek re-election
Ron Liepert, who represents the federal riding of Calgary-Signal Hill in the House of Commons, announced Friday he won't be running in the next election.
Edmonton
-
Woman with 'developmental delays' missing for 2 weeks: EPS
A 21-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks. Kiarah Ashley Knox was last seen near her home on Millbourne Road on Feb. 3.
-
'Nothing unusual': Loewen sees no conflict of interest in taking over wildlife rules
An Alberta cabinet minister says he's working with lawyers and the province's ethics commissioner over concerns possible changes to his department's responsibilities could put him in a conflict of interest.
-
Energy transition jobs plan aims to sustain and create jobs, not kill them: feds
The Liberal government's long-promised plan to transition Canada's labour force to respond to climate change says a clean energy economy will not prompt massive unemployment in the country's energy towns.
Vancouver
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Surrey sends 3 people to hospital
Video from the scene of the crash shows significant damage to a four-door sedan, and debris scattered across 70th and 138th streets.
-
2 people in serious condition, dog dead after Abbotsford collision
Abbotsford police said the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 1, and crashed into a hydro pole.
-
'Suspicious fire' that destroyed 2 Coquitlam homes believed to be arson, suspect arrested: RCMP
A fire that destroyed two houses in Coquitlam on Thursday is being investigated as arson, and Mounties say they’ve arrested one suspect.
Politics
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
-
Energy transition jobs plan aims to sustain and create jobs, not kill them: feds
The Liberal government's long-promised plan to transition Canada's labour force to respond to climate change says a clean energy economy will not prompt massive unemployment in the country's energy towns.
Health
-
Ahead of Canada's new childhood obesity guidelines, doctors say surgery is an important option
A pediatrician involved in creating new treatment guidelines for obese children in Canada says an 'alarming' rise in obesity has led to a greater need for surgery for teens whose mental and physical suffering typically worsens into adulthood.
-
U.S. drugmaker Genexa to send children's pain and fever medication to Canada
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to bring 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
-
Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
-
-
New tool could help scientists better detect mutating viruses, bacteria
A team of scientists from India, Sweden and Japan has developed a new diagnostic tool capable of keeping pace with rapidly mutating bacteria and viruses. It's called AutoPLP.
Entertainment
-
Taron Egerton solves puzzle to iconic video game's success in 'Tetris' trailer
There's a new trailer for the upcoming 'Tetris' movie starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, the real-life entrepreneur who brought the iconic video game to fingertips around the world.
-
'Star Trek: Picard' reunites the old crew for its 'Generation'-al third and final season
After a pair of slow-going voyages that sought to blend old and new, 'Star Trek: Picard' warps back to its roots in a third and final season filled with familiar 'The Next Generation' faces. While building the show around its AARP-eligible cast two decades after the last movie imposes certain limits, getting the band back together feels like a clear case of giving the loyal audience what it wants.
-
CNN's Don Lemon regrets saying Nikki Haley past her 'prime'
Don Lemon startled some colleagues on CNN's morning show Thursday with his implication that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, at age 51, was past her prime.
Business
-
High gas prices may have curbed downward inflation trend in January: economists
Canada's annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, but economists are predicting that higher fuel prices in January may have hindered that trend.
-
Indigo creates temporary website for browsing after cybersecurity incident
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it has created a temporary website for customers to use for browsing after a cybersecurity incident hit the company.
-
Air Canada posts Q4 profit, offering new optimism after tough year for airline
Air Canada's comeback from pandemic shutdowns appears to be gaining momentum after the airline posted a profit in its latest quarter, offering hope the industry has turned a corner even as the country's largest airline posted a $1.7 billion loss for the year.
Lifestyle
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
-
Michael Jordan makes record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is making a record-breaking US$10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
Durant cheered by fans, says Suns have 'all the pieces'
NBA superstar Kevin Durant received a warm welcome in Phoenix Thursday, telling Suns fans he hopes to return to play soon after the All-Star break. The two-time Finals MVP is recovering from a sprained knee ligament.
-
Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold, thanks former coach after surprise split
Mikaela Shiffrin covered her mouth with her fluorescent orange mittens and then collapsed to the snow, still breathing heavily as her entire body pulsated from the exertion of her gold medal-winning run.
-
This Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion isn’t from Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro, he’s from Truro, N.S.
Many of the top mixed martial artists hail from Brazil, but jiu-jitsu world champion Jake MacKenzie isn't from Sao Paulo or Rio de Janeiro – he is from Truro, N.S.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.