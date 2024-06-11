Sports

    • Rory McIlroy and wife end divorce proceedings right before U.S. Open

    Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    PINEHURST, N.C. -

    Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have scrapped plans to divorce and are putting their marriage back together. They filed for a voluntary dismissal of the case on Tuesday.

    It was another dramatic turn of events for McIlroy. News broke when he arrived at the last major in May they had filed for divorce. And two days before the U.S. Open came news that divorce proceedings were closed in a filing in Palm Beach County, Fla.

    In a statement to The Guardian in the U.K., McIlroy said, "There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.

    “Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

    They have one daughter, Poppy, who turns four in September.

    McIlroy put out a statement at the PGA Championship confirming the divorce and his desire to keep a difficult time respectful and amicable. He made no mention of it during his press conference earlier Tuesday.

