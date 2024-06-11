'Sometimes you need help': Conversations with Canadians who've turned to food banks

In a line that snakes around Greener Village's parking lot on Fredericton's north side, C.J. Andrews pedals slowly.

He stops and waits his turn. About eight vehicles idle ahead of his bike.

Hana Zeller, his girlfriend, sits cross-legged in a bike trailer hitched to the back of his bike. Tucked under her cushion is a large box of canned beans and peas they’ve brought to donate. But they’re also both here to pick up a food basket as they’ve done once a month for the past six months.

As they wait, they chat about exactly how much cash they have in their bank accounts.

"I have about eight dollars," said Zeller.

Andrews' account is in overdraft.

"I've got about negative 15 bucks in my account right now," he said.

Both are in their early twenties and have jobs. Andrews says he works in the paving industry. Zeller is a tattoo apprentice.

Despite struggling to get by, Andrews will tell you he was too proud to turn to the food bank at first. In his mind, it's a handout designed for people in a rougher place than he was, but costs kept climbing.

"I've got a job, I've got money coming in. It's just not enough money," he said. "And it's hard to realize that what you're doing is not enough. And sometimes you need help."

C.J. Andrews and his girlfriend Hana waiting in line at the food bank. (CTV News)

The high cost of rent, groceries, phone and internet bills are dragging them down, but a basket of food once a month temporarily lifts them up. Andrews estimates he makes about $1,500 a paycheque.

"Rent is so high recently that you're looking at like nine to twelve hundred dollars a month for a bachelor apartment at this point," he said.

Despite his reluctance at first, Andrews now appreciates how the food bank has helped him. He describes Greener Village as a place that's inclusive, has broken down barriers and makes him feel like he's part of a community.

"There's people donating. There's people coming to receive food. There's people coming here for the first time. There's people coming here for their [second] decade in a row. And you can meet just about anybody,” he said.

A few cars behind them, Katelyn Lahaie, sits in a passenger seat. She says she comes to the food bank every few weeks.

"Recently, I was also let go of a job. I found another one now, but during that time it was a bit more frequently," she said. "Although this job I’m getting paid a bit more so hopefully I won’t have to as much."

Lahaie said she believes there’s a big stigma attached to people who go to the food bank, adding some people assume clients must be homeless or see it as "the absolute bottom of the barrel."

"For some, it might be, but at the same time I’d rather go to the food bank than not have medication," she said. "Or spending a ridiculous amount of money on two days of food."

Each time, the basket varies.

"I try not to be picky. Whatever they give, I’m more than happy to eat," she said. "Last time we got a bunch of frozen fish which was really nice."

Karen Stuckless runs an errand for a senior who gets a box of food from Greener Village once a month. (CTV News)

Karen Stuckless is also in line, but not for herself. She's running an errand for a senior who gets a box of food from Greener Village once a month.

"He lives on a pension, and he just doesn't make enough to live and pay his bills and buy groceries," she said.

As Dillon Novak waits for his food, he shares his own story. This is his third trip to Greener Village. Right now, he’s living in a camper.

"Basically, just struggling to get by," he said. "Between the price of gas and price to rent a place, I just can't afford it."

Novak works odd jobs hauling scrap steel to help people clean up their yards.

"The lack of work is not doing so great either," he said.

Dillon Novak works odd jobs hauling scrap steel to help people clean up their yards. (CTV News)

As he sits in his truck hauling a large trailer, Novak noticed Andrews and Zeller drop a few cans they brought to donate. They also seem slow as they sort through how they're going to load up their bike trailer with food. Novak introduces himself to the couple and offers them a lift home instead so they don’t have to lug their food by bike.

"I believe in what goes around comes around. And if more people were to help one another, I think the world would be a better place for sure," he said.

A Nanos survey conducted for CTV News found that one in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank in the last 12 months.

Of the more than 1,000 Canadians that were surveyed, only two per cent of respondents said they visited a food bank for help, but twice as many knew of a family member who did, and more than 10 per cent said they had a friend or acquaintance receive assistance.