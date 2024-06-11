Entertainment

    • Jennifer Aniston launches children's book series with best friend: Clydeo the dog

    Jennifer Aniston arrives at a screening of "The Morning Show" during PaleyFest, April 12, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/AP Photo) Jennifer Aniston arrives at a screening of "The Morning Show" during PaleyFest, April 12, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/AP Photo)
    Share

    Inspired by her beloved dog, Jennifer Aniston will soon become a children's author.

    The “Friends” star has a four-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers and animation studio Invisible Studio for a series of works featuring the animated dog Clydeo, based on the actor's own rescue pet, Clyde. The first book, “Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life,” with illustrations by Bruno Jacob, is scheduled for release on Oct. 1.

    Clydeo is already a favorite on social media, with more than 100 million views across platforms since Aniston first posted about him on Instagram in 2021. "Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life,” billed as a “deliciously fun-filled journey of self-discovery and self-confidence,” will tell of Clydeo's discovery that he's a gifted cook.

    “I could not be more thrilled to be taking Clydeo and his stories to publishing, where he will hopefully inspire children and dog lovers alike with his adorable journey to find his true passion,” Aniston said in a statement.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News