Canadians are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Here's how
As the holidays bring family and friends together and the festivities cue Canadians to reach into their pockets, some are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year amid the cost-of-living crisis.
They're getting creative with gifts, simplifying their holiday meals and looking for deals where they can.
Calgary resident Kim Scott said this holiday season, she's decided to keep things simple by roasting seasonal vegetables, making a big batch of potatoes and having one pie to cut down on costs.
"I will not add a salad or buns or appetizers as it's a waste of money and food," she wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca. The emailed responses have not all been independently verified.
A recent Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab report revealed that buying holiday foods this year will be an "expensive proposition." Canadians making a meal of traditional turkey with vegetable side dishes and dessert for four to six people can expect to pay $104.85 on average, the lab's data shows.
For traditional foods typical at Christmas, turkey has gone up five per cent, potatoes up 6.6 per cent and carrots up 12.8 per cent, according to the report. The report said vegetables would be more expensive, with a predicted higher-end cost of onions at $3.79, celery at $4.49, parsnips at $6.49 and Brussels sprouts at $6.60.
However, researchers point out that while these big meals have a high upfront cost, they could result in leftovers a few days later, lowering the overall per-person cost to about $9.48 each for the meal.
Scott, like many other Canadians, is planning to look for deals and embrace the holiday leftovers.
"I wait for the turkey to go on sale," she said. "After the dinner, I will pack up a meal or two for my son to take home, freeze the rest and make a huge pot of turkey soup for the week."
Retail shopping trends are also changing due to rising costs this holiday season.
"The majority of people are saying, 'I've got to find a way to do Christmas cheaper than I did last year,'" retail analyst Bruce Winder told CTV News Toronto.
"You'll see more shoppers waiting for sales. People are scrounging through the internet looking for nickels and dimes to save."
Shoppers are opting for used, refurbished, and homemade items to gift this year, referred to as "Thriftmas," according to Winder. They are also buying for fewer people, he said.
Erin Scott said a group of her friends opted for a Thriftmas Secret Santa this year, limiting gift items to be purchased from thrift stores, with a $25 spending limit.
Scott said her family is also opting for Secret Santa, so only one gift is purchased rather than buying for everyone.
"We find that at Christmas, everyone just ends up with extra 'stuff' we don't really need. Secret Santa also helps keep costs down," she said.
Meanwhile, others say they're going to stick to their usual Christmas plans this year.
Gary Mackenzie, of Vancouver Island, said Christmas is just another day of the year for him and his wife and that the two are always on the hunt for good deals.
"Being a smart shopper, our daily meals cost between $10.00 and $15.00 for the two of us," Mackenzie told CTVNews.ca. "More people need to be smarter shoppers like us, and just buy regular food. Fancy is not needed."
However, even though their meal plans for the holidays are staying more or less the same as in years past, Mackenzie noted the cost of food being different this year. "Two years ago our daily meals cost between $8.00 and $12.00."
Deen Teague told CTVNews.ca his family is still going to celebrate the holidays despite the economic climate in Canada.
"I would not give up our extended family Christmas … all 15 of us. It's a celebration we all need right now," Teague said.
Some Canadians, like James Sandham from Toronto, said they're finding it difficult to celebrate the holidays as normal this year due to ongoing world conflicts.
"Times are hard these days; the world is hard too,” Sandham told CTVNews.ca. "I want to hunker down with the people I love and reaffirm our collective humanity, our devotion to each other and our love for the land that has provided so much for us. Everything else feels corrupted."
With files from CTVNews.ca's Natasha O'Neill and CTV News Toronto's Consumer Alert Videojournalist Pat Foran
Suspect arrested in alleged theft of a Banksy stop sign decorated with military drones
A man suspected of stealing an artwork by Banksy of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, was arrested Saturday, London police said.
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest
Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
Paramedics were convicted in Elijah McClain's death. That could make other first responders pause
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
More than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in Gaza, rescuers and hospital officials said Saturday, a day after the U.N. chief warned that nowhere is safe in the territory and that Israel's offensive creates "massive obstacles" to distribution of humanitarian aid.
New York governor commutes sentence of rapper G. Dep who had turned self in for cold case killing
Rapper Travell "G. Dep" Coleman, who walked into a New York police precinct in 2010 and admitted to committing a nearly two-decade-old cold case murder to clear his conscience, has been granted clemency by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss
Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."
Home DNA tests reveal more than customers bargain for
Are home DNA tests revealing more than customers are aware of? W5's Sandie Rinaldo investigates how much information you could be giving away.
6 days in dystopia: W5 goes inside the secret state of North Korea
W5 investigative reporter Avery Haines was given rare access inside the secret state of North Korea during its 70th anniversary celebrations last month. Read her blog now at CTVNews.ca/W5 and watch the documentary, Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Toronto man gifts holiday feast to classmate he hadn't seen for over 40 years
After learning his childhood classmate was headed for a lean Christmas dinner, a Toronto man set out to gift a holiday feast to a man he hadn't seen in over 40 years.
Vaughan shooting leaves man in critical condition
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Vaughan. York Regional Police say they responded to a plaza on Highway 7, west of Weston Road in Woodbridge, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
90-year-old pedestrian killed in Georgetown collision
A 90-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Saturday morning in Georgetown.
Gelato shop Stella Luna shutting down Wellington West location
Stella Luna Gelato Café says its store on Wellington Street West in Ottawa is closing permanently as of Saturday.
Driver 'gifted' licence suspension and vehicle impound following stunt driving charge on Hwy. 417
A driver on Highway 417 is getting a lump of coal from Ontario Provincial Police after being stopped and charged with stunt driving.
Ottawa firefighters help free cat trapped in reclining couch motor
Just hours after helping a dog named Luna, who was trapped under a fence in Stittsville, firefighters were called to a home on Fenwick Way in Barrhaven at around 7:22 p.m. to help a cat named Zoro, who was trapped in a motorized reclining couch.
Pedestrian struck, dog killed in north end Barrie crash
Barrie police are investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries and killed a pet late Friday night.
Slippery conditions lead to Highway 400 rollover through Barrie
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning on Highway 400 through Barrie.
Woman's death at Collingwood residence under investigation
An investigation into the death of a Collingwood woman early Friday morning is underway.
Highway 401 construction in Cambridge is complete
The lane expansion project on Highway 401 in Cambridge between Highway 8 and Townline Road is now complete.
Townsend collision kills male pedestrian
A male has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Townsend, southwest of Hagersville.
Male taken to hospital after Cambridge fire at Bridges Shelter
A fire at the Bridges Shelter in Cambridge sent one male to hospital Saturday morning.
Dogs, including puppies, killed in early morning fire in Old East Village
It’s believed a number of dogs, including many puppies, died in an early morning fire on Lorne Avenue in London, Ont.’s Old East Village Saturday morning.
Fatal collision closes section of Highway 6 Saturday morning
Motorists are being asked to avoid a section of Highway 6 Saturday morning after a fatal collision claimed one life in Georgian Bluffs.
OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver from London has been charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
Russell Street fire causes $250K in damage, 10 people displaced
Ten people are displaced from their home and damage is estimated at $250,000 after a fire broke out on the main floor of a two-storey structure on Russell Street late Saturday night.
'I think we’re making a big mistake': Windsor city councillor wants new report on multi-million dollar housing application
A Windsor city councillor wants to have a second look at the revised application to a federal housing program worth millions of dollars in funding 'in light of new information' that may allow more time to consider the issue.
Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.
Residents in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood launch class action over flooding response
Foul odors, and moral, material, and psychological damage, in addition to paying premium insurance rates, have led residents in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood to take the city over its response to flooding in July and December.
Leaders of two Quebec teachers unions approve partial deal with provincial government
Two Quebec teachers unions say their leadership has approved a partial agreement with the government after weeks of participating in larger public sector strikes.
Quebec police searching for 4-year-old girl who fell into river
Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday afternoon.
Hearing set for two New Brunswick men whose murder convictions were overturned
A hearing has been set for two New Brunswick men whose 1984 convictions for the killing of a man in Saint John were quashed Friday by the federal justice minister.
Holiday headaches: The perils of travelling in a Canadian winter already being felt
Travel delays unfortunately are a familiar story for many hoping to reunite with family and friends over the holidays, but this is the winter in Canada.
Police arrest suspect in forcible confinement case
Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.
RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Mounties in Cross Lake are investigating a suspicious death on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Winnipeg police deliver Christmas hamper to Ukrainian family in need
A Ukrainian family who fled their war-torn country to start a new life in Winnipeg will be having a much merrier Christmas thanks to a generous hamper donation from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).
Snow falls on Calgary, keeping hope alive for a white Christmas
Like a tying goal in the late stages of the third period, snow fell on Calgary early Saturday morning, raising the chances of a white Christmas dramatically.
Attendance concerns, performance woes among many issues on domestic curling scene
Curling Canada's new chief executive officer will have a long to-do list when they take on the job next year.
Silent walk to reflect on war in Gaza to start at Hillhurst Church early Saturday evening
Hillhurst United Church is hosting a vigil and silent walk along the Bow River early Saturday evening to allow participants to reflect on the human cost of the war in Gaza.
Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod help Oilers rally for 4-3 win over Rangers
Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in Edmonton’s four-goal third period to help the Oilers beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Friday night.
Teen pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, police search for driver
A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Edmonton on Friday.
19-year-old stable after suffering 'life-threatening injuries' in Abbotsford stabbing, police say
A young man was taken to hospital with "serious and life-threatening injuries" after a stabbing in Abbotsford early Friday morning, according to local police.
Environment Canada warns of 'very strong storms' set to hit B.C. coast over Christmas
Environment Canada says a "series of very strong storms" is set to hit British Columbia's coast early next week and has issued wind warnings going into the Christmas long weekend.
Inmate dies at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, B.C.
Correctional Service Canada says in a statement that Paul Raymond Schipfel, an inmate from Matsqui Institution, died on Thursday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
Twitter violated contract by failing to pay millions in bonuses, U.S. judge rules
Twitter violated contracts by failing to pay millions of dollars in bonuses that the social media company, now called X Corp., had promised its employees, a federal judge ruled on Friday.
Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first-ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
Canada adds defenceman Jorian Donovan to world juniors pre-tournament camp
Defenceman Jorian Donovan was added to Canada's pre-tournament camp Friday for the world junior men's hockey championship. The move came after defenceman Tanner Molendyk's upper-body injury Friday in a 6-3 tune-up win over Switzerland.
Club World Cup let visitors see how Saudi Arabia wants to change ahead of 2034 World Cup
In Saudi Arabia this week to work at the Club World Cup, seeing a woman driving a car on the busy roads of Jeddah was proving elusive. The kingdom's ban on women drivers was lifted in 2018 -- a key modernizing reform in a long-time ultraconservative society -- yet first-hand evidence was missing for nearly four full days at a soccer event that was an early milestone on the road to the men's World Cup in 2034.
NFL denies Eagles' appeal of US$100,000 fine, security chief DiSandro's sideline ban, AP sources say
The NFL has denied the Eagles' appeal of a $100,000 fine and the league's ban of the team's security chief, Dom DiSandro, from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.