'Burnout and dissatisfaction': New initiative aims to keep nurses from leaving profession in Canada

Ex-Ontario nuclear power plant worker denied bail after allegedly leaking secret information
A former Ontario nuclear power plant worker charged with leaking secret information to a foreign entity or terrorist group has been denied bail.
Canada is launching a resource to help retain and support nurses amid greater workloads, abuse as well as high rates of burnout, stress, anxiety and depression.
Health Minister Mark Holland announced Monday that a new nursing retention toolkit will aim to help improve the working lives of nurses. Created by nurses, it will be shared with nurses, their employers and health employers, among others in the health-care system.
"Long hours and heavy workloads, to name a few, lead to burnout and dissatisfaction and contribute to nurses leaving the profession," Terri Irwin, chief nursing executive at Trillium Health Partners, said during a press conference Monday at Trillium Health Partners' Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, Ont. "That is why it is so important that nurses feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive ... By investing in nursing retention, we create a healthier, sustainable and more fulfilling work environment for nurses, which ultimately improves care for patients."
The plan is part of the government's investment of more than $200 billion over 10 years to improve health care for Canadians.
The toolkit addresses issues such as flexible and balanced ways of working, organizational mental health and wellness supports, professional development and mentorship, and reduced administrative burden.
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
Workers are clearing out a central Halifax homeless encampment today -- one week after a municipal deadline passed for residents to leave it and four other sites previously approved by the city.
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
Health experts say there is the potential for small-scale 'sporadic' community transmission of measles in Ontario after a vaccinated adult contracted the disease.
An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) principal is facing charges of sexual assault for an alleged incident against another staff member last year.
More than 350 vehicles have been reported stolen to Ottawa police so far in 2024, with Bay, Rideau-Vanier, Alta Vista and Gloucester-Southgate the hot spots for vehicle thefts.
Ottawa set a new record for the warmest March 4. The temperature hit 10.2 C at 2 p.m., breaking the previous record of 10 C, set back in 1960.
Police say a suspended driver found with open cans of alcohol in their back seat was arrested after failing a roadside screening test in Innisfil Sunday morning.
Police laid charges after someone smashed several car windows to steal items from vehicles in a Barrie carpool parking lot over the weekend.
It was a lucky day for four health care workers who will share the RVH Auxiliary's largest single-month 50/50 jackpot.
Some people have tried – and been successful – at breaking out of jail. On Sunday morning, however, three people attempted to break into one.
A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a female in the face with a bowling ball.
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
London’s Special Olympians arrived at London International Airport Sunday afternoon, bringing home 10 individual medals, and one team medal.
A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a crash west of St. Thomas Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m., an OPP officer tried to pull over the suspect for speeding.
Police were called to the 200 block of Admiral Drive near Kipling Avenue around 6:30 p.m. There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
The Town of Tecumseh has been awarded $4.4 million from the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund to expedite the construction of 137 housing units over the next three years.
The Windsor Police Service has released photos of a suspect wanted for a robbery in east Windsor.
A 43-year-old driver has been charged after a crash involving a transport truck on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.
A new electric ferry service will receive a quarter of a billion dollars to start operations between Halifax and Bedford in the next four years.
GardaWorld, a Montreal-based security company, has been awarded a contract to provide toll-taking and security services for Halifax Harbour Bridges.
A Steinbach man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was found dead inside an Emerson, Man. home.
A blizzardy blast of winter weather in parts of Manitoba has forced several road closures in the region.
The city’s first Krispy Kreme will offer doughnut diehards a front-row seat to watch how the iconic glazed, filled and sugared confections are made.
Calgarians could be seeing outdoor water restrictions as early as the spring if the region doesn't see a significant amount of precipitation in the coming months, officials said Monday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says extremely cold wind chills are forecast for a number of central and southern Alberta communities on Monday.
A train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.
The minister of national defense was at the Edmonton Garrison to announce $45.3 million in funding to upgrade the base.
A drug dealer from Surrey, B.C., has been sentenced to six years behind bars for his role in the 2019 stabbing death of a 30-year-old man over a drug debt.
Three First Nations are in favour of the Vancouver Park Board being dissolved, a letter to the province says.
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says new listings were up in February as home sellers shed some of their hesitance and home sales also rose.
A House of Commons committee has declined to vote on a Conservative request to delve into the activities of two scientists who were fired from a high-security lab over their dealings with China.
Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."
As Canada faces a severe shortage of nurses and doctors, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from health-care professionals about why they left the country for opportunities in another country.
Canada is launching a resource to help retain and support nurses amid greater workloads, abuse as well as high rates of burnout, stress, anxiety and depression.
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk for over US$128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Scientists have created miniorgans from cells floating in the fluid that surrounds a fetus in the womb -- an advance they believe could open up new areas of prenatal medicine.
The estate of Sinead O'Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a 'biblical devil.'
The production is slick, the drums are on point, and the vocals sound great, but a titan of Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene hears something off about "It Could Be Worse" and "Tales of The Atlantic," two songs generated in less than a minute by a powerful algorithm.
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is retiring from the NFL, the 36-year-old announced at an emotional news conference Monday.
With a nod to Surrealism and an obsession with detail, the official posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveiled on Monday, highlight the capital's historic monuments and sports facilities.
The Toronto Raptors have no update on injured starters Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
