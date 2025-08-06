ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Yukon First Nation to oppose all new mining claims on its territory during planning

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.