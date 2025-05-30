ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alerts across Canada

By Daniel Otis

Published

Environment Canada has issued heat advisories throughout parts of Canada as wildfires continue to threaten regions in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.