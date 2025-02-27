ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘We need more teachers’: New Brunswick’s Teachers’ Association pleads

By Sarah Plowman

Published

The NBTA said as of January, 192 uncertified teachers were working in the anglophone school districts in New Brunswick, compared to 132 in the fall of 2024, not counting substitute teachers. (Pexels)


















