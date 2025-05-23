ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

W5 reveals disturbing ease that network of rapists buy, make and administer drugs to abuse women

By Joseph Loiero and Avery Haines

Updated

Published

Avery Haines has exclusive details of how she uncovered and infiltrated a global network of men who drug and record the assaults of their intimate partners.


















