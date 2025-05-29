ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

W5 documentary results in second man now under police investigation for potentially drugging, raping and filming a woman

By Joseph Loiero and Avery Haines

Published

Over the period of several months, W5’s Senior Investigative Correspondent Avery Haines infiltrated a global network of men who drug, rape, videotape, sell and exchange videos of women being abused.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.