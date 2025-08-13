ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Two byelections put parties to the test in P.E.I.

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

Two P.E.I. byelections may signal which parties are gaining momentum and which are slipping after the first few months the interim premier has held power.


















