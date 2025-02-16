ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

She stopped getting her benefits, then Service Canada told her she was reported dead

By Sarah Plowman

Published

A New Brunswick woman fights to resurrect her Service Canada account after the government declared her dead. Sarah Plowman reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.