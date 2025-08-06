ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Saskatchewan health policy requires consent to cut hair of Indigenous patients

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ruben St. Charles, left, stands next to his patient advocate Bonnie Marwood in Saskatoon in a Dec. 25, 2024, handout photo, months after his ponytail was cut off without his consent at a Saskatoon hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Bonnie Marwood (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.