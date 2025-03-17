ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Residents of a New Brunswick island seek tariff exemption amid U.S. trade wars

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

Campobello island Mayor Harvey Matthews says residents of Campobello Island are asking for a tariff exemption as most residents travel to Maine for necessities.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.