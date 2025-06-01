ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Newfoundland man publishes patriotic word-search puzzles

By Sarah Plowman

Published

From Canadian sights-to-see to songs or meals, Nick Cranford is putting Canadiana on the map.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.