ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

New Zealand mother and son released after being detained in U.S. for weeks due to Canada trip

By CNN

Published

Immigrants walk through the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, in Dilley, Texas on August 23, 2019. (Eric Gay/AP/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.