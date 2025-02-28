ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

New Westminster police urge caution when using apps to meet strangers for sex

By The Canadian Press

Published

People dine at a restaurant in Vancouver, on April 2, 2021. Police in New Westminster are warning residents about the dangers of meeting up with strangers from dating apps for "casual sexual encounters." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.