Canada

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney to be featured on Canada Post stamp

By The Canadian Press

Published

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be featured on a stamp as part of Canada Post's 2025 lineup. Mulroney, who died last year, served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993. Mulroney addresses the Albany Club, in Toronto, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















