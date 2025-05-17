ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Foraging for fiddleheads: A springtime tradition in the Maritimes is in full swing

By Sarah Plowman

Published

Sarah Plowman has the story of the long-standing Maritime family traditions and secrets of foraging for fiddleheads.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.