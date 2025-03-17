Canada

Court denies certification of $2.5-million Black class action lawsuit

By The Canadian Press

Published

Bernadeth Betchi, CHRC employee and representative plaintiﬀ, listens as Nicholas Marcus Thompson, executive director of the Black Class Action Secretariat, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Monday, June 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.