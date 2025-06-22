ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Carney travelling to Europe for security, defence talks with EU, NATO

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney greets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.