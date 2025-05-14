ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadian youth struggle with making friends and bullying: UNICEF report

By The Canadian Press

Published

The UNICEF logo is seen at the German UNICEF headquarters in Cologne, Germany, on Feb. 5, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Hermann J. Knippertz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.