Appeal rejected in case of man who had duffel bag with 100 lbs. of cannabis
The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday dismissed the appeal of a man whose Charter rights were breached during a police investigation that led to the discovery of 100 lbs. of cannabis.
As a result of the ruling Friday, George Zacharias’s conviction for possessing marijuana for the purpose of trafficking was upheld.
Canada's top court declined to exclude evidence that Zacharias had said was an infringement of his rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The case focused on whether police violated the accused’s Charter rights and if the evidence collected after police’s initial traffic stop should be excluded from trial.
During the trial, Zacharias argued that the drug evidence seized by police should be excluded from trial under Section 24(2) of the Charter. This section states that evidence obtained in a way that breached the accused's rights may be excluded from trial "if admitting it would bring the administration of justice into disrepute." He said the police had breached his Charter rights to not be subjected to unreasonable search or seizure and his right to not be arbitrarily detained, according to the court.
Zacharias was pulled over for a traffic stop on a highway near Banff, Alta., in February 2017 because he was driving a truck with a burned-out light and illegally tinted windows, according to the court. A police officer made observations that made him suspect that he was carrying drugs. The officer detained him to ask him more questions, known as “investigative detention," and called for a sniffer dog, which detected drugs. The officer concluded that he had "reasonable and probable grounds" to arrest Zacharias for possession of a controlled substance.
After searching Zacharias’s truck, police discovered a "large quantity" of cannabis and cash. Zacharias was arrested again for possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was then searched and arrested a third time for possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
The trial judge found the police breached Zacharias’s Charter rights in conducting a sniffer search and investigative detention, but ruled that the evidence should not be excluded under section 24(2), according to the court. The Court of Appeal of Alberta dismissed his appeal when he argued the trial judge had failed to consider whether the police’s conduct after the initial violations also breached the Charter.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
Appeal rejected in case of man who had duffel bag with 100 lbs. of cannabis
In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeal of a man who was found with 100 lbs. of cannabis near Banff in 2017.
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
Toronto
-
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
-
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
-
Fines for parking illegally in Toronto lots increased today. Here's what you need to know
The fines for drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property have increased today.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
Barrie
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
-
Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
A section of Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be temporarily closed to complete the Essa Road bridge demolition.
-
Free parking offered in downtown Barrie to support local this holiday season
The City of Barrie wants residents to support local when shopping for the holidays, so it's offering free downtown parking on all on-street spaces throughout December.
Kitchener
-
Greens win second seat at Queen's Park in Kitchener Centre byelection
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
-
Male taken into custody after allegedly firing at police in Six Nations
Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.
-
Kitchener restaurant robbed 3 times in 1 night, owner says
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
London
-
Oneida of the Thames First Nation councillor charged with fraud
An Oneida of the Thames First Nation councillor has been suspended after being charged with fraud. Urusula Doxtator, 54, was charged by OPP last week with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.
-
Youth caught with loaded handgun, drugs and cash: LPS
The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces severeal charges.
-
Cyclist transported to trauma unit after early morning collision
The London Police Traffic Management Unit is investigating after an early morning collision involving a cyclist and a car.
Windsor
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate remains highest in Canada
Windsor's unemployment rate is still the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Legendary guitarist Peter Frampton coming to Caesars Windsor
Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton has booked a stop at Caesars Windsor as part of his celebration of his 60th year of touring.
-
Veltman to be sentenced in January for killing London, Ont. Muslim family
Court is expecting to hear at least a dozen victim impact statements. It’s not clear how many statements will be read in–person by those impacted or read into court.
Montreal
-
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
-
Legault calls on teachers to end strike for sake of schoolchildren
Teachers must stop striking for the sake of the children, Quebec Premier François Legault said on Friday. More than 65,000 teachers in union group the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) have been on an unlimited general strike since Nov. 23.
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
Atlantic
-
3 youths in custody after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
A school in the Halifax area has been placed under a hold and secure after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
-
Winner of St. Stephen Chase the Ace takes home $1.5 million
Kitty Keating was the talk of St. Stephen, N.B., Thursday night, after she took home a chase the ace jackpot of $1.5 million.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Calgary
-
1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.
-
Body found in Forest Lawn; death appears non-criminal: police
Calgary police are investigating a death in Forest Lawn.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Seasonal start to the weekend ahead of warmup early next week
Temperatures in and around Calgary were in the low double-digits to kick off Friday with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -19 in some locations.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters working to get fire at west-end home under control
A west Edmonton home was damaged in a fire Friday morning.
-
Eastbound Ellerslie Road traffic slow due to crash
Traffic in Ellerslie was affected by a crash early Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A couple cool days and a chance of Sunday flurries
Edmonton hit a high of -1 C on Thursday and should be two or three degrees below 0 C today and Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Man shot, killed by police after alleged threats at Abbotsford hospital
A man who was allegedly wielding a weapon and threatening staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver Island residents charged in suspected drug-trafficking ring linked to Hells Angels
Federal prosecutors have approved two dozen drug-trafficking charges against six people from Vancouver Island with suspected ties to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
-
B.C. files application for Canada's first unexplained wealth order: minister
The British Columbia government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada, the province's solicitor general said, calling the orders a “powerful tool” to clamp down on the proceeds of criminal activity.
Politics
-
CSIS whistleblower hopes they 'lit a match' with allegations of rape and harassment
A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency's British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have 'lit a match' to change what she calls a 'dark and disturbing place.'
-
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
-
Housing reality check: Canada behind on building housing for marginalized communities, advocates say
The federal government has spent about half of the $82.5 billion in its national housing strategy funding and has now spent all of its funds that it had set aside to build low-income rental units for vulnerable people.
Health
-
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
-
Here are the factors experts say are contributing to Canada's drug shortages
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
Sci-Tech
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
-
Chinstrap penguins nod off more than 10,000 times per day in seconds-long 'microsleeps,' study finds
A new study has documented the peculiar sleeping habits of this species of penguin. Instead of taking one long continuous period of sleep, chinstrap penguins prefer to sleep in seconds-long intervals, more than 10,000 times a day.
-
Brazilian city enacts an ordinance that was secretly written by ChatGPT
City lawmakers in Brazil have enacted what appears to be the nation's first legislation written entirely by artificial intelligence -- even if they didn't know it at the time.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Maestro' is a stylish, passionate movie with enough depth to both warm and break your heart
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Maestro,' 'May December,' 'Saltburn' and 'Silent Night.'
-
'Angel' Shane MacGowan remembered by friend Finny McConnell of The Mahones
Finny McConnell, frontman for Canadian band The Mahones, remembered many occasions spent drinking into the mornings with his close friend and fellow Irish punk Shane MacGowan as he prepared to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter in London.
-
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
Business
-
Can Canadian downtowns find new purpose in a post-office era?
The experiences in Ontario's cities are echoed across Canada, as downtowns grapple with high vacancy rates, the post-pandemic work culture and the prospect that crowds of office workers may never return in full.
-
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
-
Some OPEC+ members will cut the oil that they send to the world to try to boost prices
The OPEC oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and allied producers including Russia made another big swipe at propping up lagging crude prices Thursday, expanding some output cuts into next year and bringing up-and-coming oil supplier Brazil into the fold.
Lifestyle
-
Fire upends Christmas charity in Michigan but thousands of kids will still get gifts
Donations are pouring in at a beloved Christmas charity after smoke damage from a fire stymied plans for the delivery of wrapped gifts for thousands of children in western Michigan.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
'I just fell in love with it:' Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students is completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
Sports
-
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns self in on felony domestic violence charge
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb on Thursday after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant, police said.
-
No fan of the spotlight, Christine Sinclair tries to make the best of retirement attention
As the clock counts down on Christine Sinclair's international career, her teammates and coach say their intensely private captain is trying to make the best of being squarely in the spotlight.
-
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Autos
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
New U.S. rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
The Biden administration proposed new rules Friday that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full US$7,500 federal tax credit, complicating efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
-
Tesla delivers about a dozen stainless steel Cybertruck pickups as it tries to fix production woes
With manufacturing kinks still to be worked out, Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers Thursday, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production will begin.