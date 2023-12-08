Advocates sound the alarm on increased deportations in Canada, urge feds to fulfill regularization promise
For eight years, Tareq Abuznaid has called Canada his home. His parents work here. His siblings go to school.
But now, he fears he'll become a statistic.
The 19-year-old said he and his family who, except for his young brother, do not currently have Canadian citizenship, received notice in August that they must leave the country.
Abuznaid said he's facing a threat of deportation back to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where he was born, amid a two-month war that has left more than 1,200 people in Israel and upwards of 16,200 Palestinians dead, according to authorities on both sides.
Meanwhile, Abuznaid said the rest of his family is being threatened with deportation back to Chile, where his parents have citizenship, which he also called "dangerous" because of the discrimination they faced while there.
"The government wants to deport us for basically no reason and my fear is that my family will be separated," he told CTV National News in an interview Thursday.
"They will be deported back to Chile in South America and I will be deported back to Palestine in the West Bank, (where) a genocide is currently happening. And … it's just basically a death sentence for both me and my family."
Cases like these are becoming increasingly common, advocates say.
At a virtual press conference Thursday, they sounded the alarm about the rise in deportations in Canada and called on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in this country.
The Migrant Rights Network, a national coalition of 40 organizations fighting for migrant rights and justice, said based on Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) data it received through access to information requests, 7,032 people were deported from Canada in the first half of 2023 alone — on track to far exceed the number of deportations for the entirety of 2021 and 2022.
On average, this amounts to 39 people being deported from Canada each day so far this year, said Mary Gellatly, a community legal worker at Parkdale Community Legal Services. By comparison, an average of 21 people were deported per day in 2021 and 23 people were deported per day in 2022, she noted.
"The results are really alarming," Gellatly said at the press conference.
"Many of these people could have avoided the horrendous experience of deportation if the government had moved on its 2021 promise to regularize undocumented people."
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada's immigration minister said he's committed to addressing the issue in the months ahead.
"The promise remains," Marc Miller said at another, unrelated press conference Thursday, referring to the government's commitment to expand its regularization program.
"I think that Canada needs to move forward with a path to regular migration and it's something that I've committed to take in front of cabinet in the spring. But it isn't a foregone conclusion and it is not one that comes without costs or without considerations of other factors."
Advocates believe there are as many as half a million undocumented people living in Canada, including asylum seekers, former international students, migrant workers and their children.
Many of these people work "extremely hard" to regularize their immigration status in order to stay here, said Swathi Sekhar, an immigration and refugee lawyer and director of protection initiatives at Rainbow Railroad.
"But … this is often in vain, because our system does not offer a viable, straightforward pathway to permanent residence for the vast majority of people who come to this country," she added.
The Abuznaid family is seen in this handout photo. Tareq Abuznaid says his family has lived in Canada for eight years, but is now receiving a threat of deportation. (Courtesy of Tareq Abuznaid)
Syed Hussan, who is the executive director of Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, has long been calling for full and permanent immigration status for all in Canada. He said deportations are the result of policy failures on the part of the federal government.
"It is incredibly absurd and unfair that people are being deported today who may be regularized tomorrow. Families are being ripped apart, communities are being shattered," Hussan said at the press conference.
Rajan Gupta had hoped to stay in Montreal, where he lived for years. But he said his humanitarian and compassionate application was declined and he was recently deported back to India, where he faces threats from his ex-brother-in-law.
"I worked in Canada for five years. I did everything right. I did not commit any crime. I did everything that I needed to do. I helped people a lot," said Hussan, who translated for Gupta at the press conference on increased deportations.
Gupta said he also wasn't allowed to close his Canadian bank account or take most of his belongings with him upon deportation.
"I was not able to take anything back with me. I only brought a small bag. All my money, all my clothes are still in Montreal," he said, adding he's been experiencing depression ever since.
Gupta is now pleading to the federal government in hopes that he will be able to return to Canada.
"Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau made a promise. He said that he would regularize everyone. He said that he would ensure rights for everyone. I'm saying to him to bring us back, bring back the people that he deported. We are human beings."
Abuznaid, who fears for his family's future, made a similar plea.
"I demand that Justin Trudeau should stop all deportations and give his promise to give permanent residency to all migrants and undocumented people."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
Advocates sound the alarm on increased deportations in Canada, urge feds to fulfil regularization promise
Advocates are sounding the alarm on the rise in deportations in Canada and are calling on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in the country.
Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in team meeting 4 years ago
An emotional Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret on Thursday for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their co-ordination during a team meeting four years ago.
Putin will seek another presidential term in Russia, extending his rule of over two decades
Vladimir Putin on Friday moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for at least another six years, announcing his candidacy in the presidential election next March that he is all but certain to win, according to state media reports.
Six French teens await a verdict over their alleged roles in Islamic extremist killing of a teacher
A French juvenile court is handing down a verdict Friday for six teenagers accused of involvement in the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist after he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a debate on freedom of expression.
Canada Bread denies price-fixing scheme in court filing, points finger at Maple Leaf
The bread supplier that admitted to price-fixing earlier this year says in new court filings that any anti-competitive behaviour it participated in was at the direction and to the benefit of its then-majority owner Maple Leaf Foods.
80-kilometre-wide asteroid to produce one-of-a-kind eclipse visible from Earth
One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot by police north of Toronto amid domestic disturbance: SIU
A man is dead after being shot by police officers north of Toronto during a call for a domestic disturbance on Wednesday night.
-
Looking for a new TV? These are the 3 best performing brands
Cyber Monday and Black Friday may have come and gone, but sales on TVs continue through December right up until the holidays.
-
Man in hospital following overnight shooting at Toronto tow yard
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting at a Scarborough tow yard.
Ottawa
-
Driver dies following two-vehicle crash in Manotick
Ottawa police say the driver of one of the vehicles has died following a crash at the intersection of Moodie Drive and Brophy Drive on Thursday.
-
Big tippers! Ottawa residents are some of the most generous tippers on Uber Eats
The fifth annual Cravings Report by Uber Eats shows Ottawans rank as the second most generous tippers on the app, and second on the list for cities that order the most healthy food in Canada.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada issues fog advisory for Simcoe and Muskoka regions
Environment Canada says areas of dense fog will dissipate this morning.
-
Barrie Food Bank receives $65.2K from Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign
Tim Hortons released the results of its Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign in Barrie.
-
Gravenhurst man charged twice in one week with drug trafficking offences
Man charged twice in one week for alleged drug trafficking.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Local OHL players prepare for IIHF World Junior Championship
The IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is just around the corner - an exciting time for hockey fans across Canada.
London
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
-
Police investigate fatal Tilsonburg crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Tilsonburg.
-
'Beautiful' conditions across London, Ont. region Friday
Comfortable conditions are expected across midwestern Ontario Friday.
Windsor
-
Windsor Hanukkah celebrations provide respite from grief, turmoil
Around the world millions of menorahs were lit Thursday evening, as the Jewish community marked the first night of Hanukkah.
-
Fire breaks out at south Windsor home
Windsor fire officials say a house fire in the city’s south end is under control.
-
Students help fill ‘Santa School Bus’ with donations
Elementary students from 11 Windsor-Essex Catholic schools helped Santa with donations destined for local charities.
Montreal
-
Quebec unions representing 420,000 public sector workers start weeklong strike
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
-
Quebec accounts for 70% of cantaloupe salmonella cases in Canada
The majority of confirmed Canadian cases in the ongoing cantaloupe salmonella outbreak are in Quebec, according to health officials.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are the road closures to expect on the weekend in Montreal
Those planning trips to or from the Island of Montreal on the weekend should note that there are several route closures to be expected. The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, the Saint-Pierre interchange and on the Highway 15 in the Atwater Avenue sector will all feature closures and should be avoided, as well as others listed below.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
-
Halifax police officers who shot man armed with bow and arrow cleared of wrongdoing
Two Halifax police officers who fatally shot a man who pointed a fully drawn bow and arrow at them have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Nova Scotia's police watchdog.
Winnipeg
-
Icy roads, snowy conditions prompt school and bus cancellations in Manitoba
Icy roads and snowy weather in parts of Manitoba have prompted some school and bus cancellations on Friday.
-
Winnipeg police charge basketball referee with sexual assault
A basketball referee is facing sexual assault charges after Winnipeg police say two victims have come forward.
-
These Manitoba communities broke heat records Wednesday
A number of southern Manitoba cities, towns and communities broke heat records on Wednesday, with above-seasonal temperatures expected to continue for the next few days.
Calgary
-
Overnight snowfall leads to slick, slippery roads in Calgary
Some persistent snow overnight has created some challenging conditions for drivers on the last day of the work week in Calgary.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature wraps up fall sitting, passes pension-exit legislation
Alberta politicians wrapped up the fall sitting of the legislature in the early hours Thursday, with Premier Danielle Smith's government cutting off debate to pass a bill mandating a referendum be held before the province could quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Old Strathcona business association expands vandalism grant program, asks governments for more support
A southside business association is expanding a program to help shops in its neighbourhood deal with damage from vandalism.
Vancouver
-
Woman repeatedly sent home from Langley Memorial Hospital actually needed emergency surgery
Three times she went to Langley Memorial Hospital's emergency room for help. Three times, she said, she was sent home.
-
Jury retires in Ibrahim Ali's marathon B.C. murder trial
A British Columbia Supreme Court jury has retired to deliberate in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, more than eight months after he pleaded not guilty to killing a 13-year-old girl in a Metro Vancouver park in 2017.
-
Was the order to dismantle a Downtown Eastside homeless encampment legal? Here's what the court decided.
An order by Vancouver's fire chief to clear an encampment on the Downtown Eastside was "unlawful and invalid," according to a lawyer who represented residents in a court challenge of the order.
Politics
-
Conservatives launch marathon voting session over Liberal refusal to scrap carbon tax
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have launched an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons, after signalling they'd be making good on their threat to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.
-
Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.
-
Amid concern over Canadians going hungry, Conservatives criticized for voting against school food bill
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to voice concern over the increase in food bank usage, his party is being criticized by some for voting against a private member's bill that would advance a framework for a national school food program.
Health
-
Death toll rises to five in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak, as cases almost double
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the death toll has risen to five in a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
Sci-Tech
-
80-kilometre-wide asteroid to produce one-of-a-kind eclipse visible from Earth
One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Every frame of 'The Boy and the Heron' exudes warmth, wonder, poignancy and poetry
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies- 'The Boy and the Heron,' 'Leave the World Behind,' 'Eileen' and 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.'
-
Jonathan Majors' accuser breaks down on witness stand as footage shows actor shoving her
The woman who accused Jonathan Majors of assaulting her in the backseat of a car broke down multiple times on the witness stand Thursday as the actor's attorney repeatedly played a surveillance video that showed Majors lifting her up and thrusting her into the vehicle.
-
Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on cocaine charges in South Florida
Rapper Kodak Black has been arrested again in South Florida, this time on charges of possessing cocaine, jail records show.
Business
-
Canada Bread denies price-fixing scheme in court filing, points finger at Maple Leaf
The bread supplier that admitted to price-fixing earlier this year says in new court filings that any anti-competitive behaviour it participated in was at the direction and to the benefit of its then-majority owner Maple Leaf Foods.
-
Nintendo cancels its Live 2024 Tokyo event after persistent threats to workers and customers
The Japanese manufacturer behind the Super Mario and Pokemon cancelled Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo, which had been set for Jan. 20 and 21. The annual event showcases Nintendo games and lets visitors sample them in a huge Tokyo exhibition hall.
-
Telus urges support for broadcast distributors as CRTC hearing set to wrap up
Telus Corp. is urging the CRTC to address a "dramatically" changing industry landscape, echoing its Canadian broadcasting rivals, as the federal regulator's three-week hearing held in response to the Online Streaming Act winds down.
Lifestyle
-
A massive garden light display is one of the newest holiday traditions in St. John's
The Merry and Bright light festival has illuminated the botanical gardens in St. John's, N.L. for seven years, and it just keeps getting bigger.
-
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud, with stumpers ranging from the first name of "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy to the singer SZA to the name of a sacred slab of sandstone used in the coronation of King Charles III.
-
The stunning 30-hour train ride that sells out in seconds
Historically a commuter train from Ankara to Kars, the train has gone viral among Turkish influencers in recent years for its stunning scenery through the east, full of off-the-beaten-path treasures.
Sports
-
Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in team meeting 4 years ago
An emotional Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret on Thursday for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their co-ordination during a team meeting four years ago.
-
Soccer icon Christine Sinclair launches foundation to help 'girls with goals'
The night after her international farewell game, Christine Sinclair was back at B.C. Place Stadium -- this time for an evening with family, friends and sponsors to mark the launch of her foundation.
-
Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker on Thursday, a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.