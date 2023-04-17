2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023
As summer approaches, many people are making travel plans. If you’re not sure where to go, a list compiled by experts might help you find the “best” places – including a couple in Canada.
Forbes published a list of “23 best places to travel around the world in 2023,” based on experts' opinions, and two destinations are in Canada.
Released in March, this year’s list was chosen by women travel experts and influencers, as a way to mark Women’s History Month.
Those experts chose Edmonton and Victoria as the only cities in Canada that made the Forbes list.
According to the them, "Edmonton is a vibrant urban centre in the heart of the wilderness," with "18 hours of daylight during summer and castle made of icicles during the winter."
Edmonton’s craft beer scene, including the unofficial brewery district, nicknamed Happy Beer Street, was highlighted by Forbes.
The experts mentioned the rich Indigenous history in the area of the Alberta capital, and recommended a visit to Elk Island National Park.
When it comes to the other Canadian city on the list, Victoria, experts described it as “charming,” offering the "unexpected joys" of impressive natural landscapes while still being in a walkable area.
According to the expert cited by Forbes, highlights of the B.C. capital include whale watching with ocean-friendly tour groups and First Nations-led tours.
"Of course it doesn't hurt that Canadians are some of the nicest folks around, too," Seattle-based writer Corinne Whiting said.
In addition to the Canadian destinations, here are the other places that made Forbes' list this year:
• Mallorca, Spain
• Noto Valley, Sicily, Italy
• Isle of Skye, Scotland
• Nice, France
• Interlaken, Switzerland
• Formentera, Spain
• Paros, Greece
• Istanbul, Turkey
• Japan
• Sri Lanka
• Hong Kong
• Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
• Ninh Binh, Vietnam
• Rajasthan, India
• Manizales, Colombia
• Grenada
• Caribbean Coast, Costa Rica
• Namibia
• Oman
• Tasmania, Australia
• Northern Territory, Australia
Read more on why these spots made the list on Forbes.com.
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
'Jail sucks': Climate protestor arrested after chaining herself to Trudeau's Ottawa office says she's committed to cause
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed
A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.
Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests
Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and about three dozen officers with China's national police force were charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
